RADCO Introduces RADCO Residential Property Management Platform to Third Party Investors and Asset Managers

ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RADCO Companies (RADCO), one of the nation's leading opportunistic real estate investors announced the expansion of the firm's highly successful RADCO Residential management services platform to third-party owners.

Led by RADCO COO Mike Brewer, RADCO Residential will manage properties throughout the asset lifecycle from due diligence, acquisition, capital improvements, marketing, rent optimization and value enhancement to disposition. Initial target markets are throughout the Southeast and Texas.

Mike Brewer, RADCO COO

The RADCO Companies, which operates primarily in the multifamily space, has acquired, invested, and operated approximately 30,000 units across 15 markets over the last decade. Initially, third party management companies were employed to oversee daily operations of its portfolio, but it soon became clear that standardized one size fits all third-party management was an ineffective approach for such a dynamic portfolio. RADCO Residential was formed as the solution and, after an extensive successful track record across its own portfolio, the platform is now available to other multifamily owners and investors.

Norman Radow, CEO of the RADCO Companies, notes that RADCO Residential was previously approached about expanding into third party management but opted to hold off until it was prepared organizationally to create superior results for outside clients. After years of fine-tuning, it's the right time to introduce their exclusive operational platform to owners outside the company's portfolio.

"RADCO Residential is dedicated to 'building better living' for residents and we take great pride in bringing superior value to every community we manage," notes Mr. Brewer. "Our unique platform is built on years of management proficiency, through the eyes of an owner, and RADCO Residential is committed to delivering superior results while providing transparent and accurate communication."

Key features of the RADCO Residential platform include:

Centralized and automated operations

Full stack tech solution that provides real time data

Modified cash/accrual accounting methods

Capital Improvement expertise

Preventative maintenance, scheduled inspections, and Safety Ambassador program

Risk Management through General Liability and Contents Coverage plan

In-house data analytics to measure success of property marketing campaigns

Dynamic social responsibility through the RADCO Caring in Action and RADCO Cares service programs

For more information, visit the RADCO Residential Client Services web page.

