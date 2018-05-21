RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

"RADCOM is leading the NFV service assurance market, and we are thrilled to be working together, utilizing their virtualization expertise and certifying RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) on Telefόnica's UNICA platform," said Antonio Elizondo, Telefόnica's Head of Network Virtualization Strategy. "During the intensive testing process, RADCOM's solution demonstrated both functional and high-performance capabilities with zero loss of data. RADCOM's solution architecture is cloud-native which allows seamless integration into ETSI-compliant NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) platforms such as UNICA. This integration enables RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) to automatically monitor a new service or a new network element as soon as it is launched and maintain a high customer experience."

"With Telefόnica being an important strategic customer, we are excited to have passed certification on their UNICA platform," said Rami Amit, RADCOM's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product. "Telefόnica has ambitious plans to virtualize their entire network to support any service and application being deployed as a VNF. A critical function in the UNICA platform will be probe-based service assurance that will be integrated across the network and managed dynamically by the UNICA cloud orchestrator to ensure end-to-end service quality and maintain customer experience. We look forward to our continued work with Telefόnica as they build their next-generation network infrastructure and expand the UNICA platform into additional regions such as LATAM where RADCOM is already installed and works in collaboration with Telefόnica."

Tight integration between RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) and Telefόnica's UNICA platform will enable real-time updates between the orchestration and service assurance layer, so RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) dynamically scales to manage network resources efficiently and maintain the assurance functionally whatever the traffic load. If issues are discovered RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) provides feedback to the orchestration so they can be rectified before affecting the customer experience. With service assurance and orchestration continually synchronizing, time to resolution is reduced, preventing service level degradation and maintaining a high-quality customer experience.

RADCOM continues working within the Open Source MANO (OSM) community on a common way of modeling VNFs so that they can quickly and automatically be imported into an operator's NFV environment. As a Telefónica led initiative and an active developer of OSM, RADCOM is well-positioned to ensure RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ) is well assimilated into UNICA and is compatible with OSM common models as the OSM capabilities are incorporated into UNICA.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ), RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with end-to-end network visibility across virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the expected capabilities of the integration between the Company's solutions and Telefónica's platform and the potential success of such a business relationship, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

