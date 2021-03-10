RADCOM announces automated 5G assurance integration with Microsoft Azure

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced the integration of its automated 5G assurance solution, RADCOM ACE, with Microsoft Azure. The integration enables operators to rapidly deploy and optimize 5G services in a carrier-grade cloud platform more dynamically and efficiently, while using automation and AI-driven insights to enhance the customer experience, reduce operational costs, and ensure 5G service quality.

The integration of RADCOM ACE with Azure enables operators to assure the quality of 5G services by leveraging AI and machine learning-driven assurance and automation. RADCOM ACE runs as a cloud-native function (CNF) within the public cloud, and it's deployed, scaled, and managed through Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Being controlled by AKS—a container-based orchestration system—provides operators with a closed-loop automated approach to assurance in the cloud for large-scale networks, enabling operators to deliver an improved customer experience while saving operational costs by using minimal data center resources in implementing end-to-end automation.

"We're excited to be working with Microsoft technology to provide telecom operators a fully integrated solution for deploying and optimizing 5G services on the public cloud," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's COO. "Telecom operators will be able to use Microsoft Azure and RADCOM ACE to simplify 5G rollouts and deliver high-quality services that can be managed automatically in real-time. We believe that our cloud-native assurance leadership and domain expertise will create synergies within the Microsoft Azure sector, since assurance is a critical foundation needed to deploy and manage 5G networks efficiently and provide a quality service to customers."

"The integration of the RADCOM automated 5G assurance solution RADCOM ACE into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem demonstrates Microsoft's commitment to providing telecom operators with a carrier-grade cloud platform for advanced 5G services," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp. "By integrating real-time, AI-driven network intelligence and advanced troubleshooting capabilities, RADCOM ACE helps operators ensure service quality and a superior customer experience for 5G delivered over Microsoft Azure."

RADCOM ACE supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G. It uses the latest advanced cloud-native technologies to capture, analyze, and process network data at rapid speeds, and it provides a highly agile solution to help operators manage their network automatically with less manual labor.

RADCOM ACE employs patented load-balancing, packet-brokering technology for cloud environments, containerized probing for capturing and processing network packets, and RADCOM I.C.O.N. for capturing and processing network events and event detail records.

Data is correlated through RADCOM Service Assurance and uses AI/ML to provide operators with automated network intelligence and insights into encrypted traffic for services such as video streaming and gaming. RADCOM ACE offers real-time streaming analytics that feeds into operators' business support systems (BSS) and operating support systems (OSS). The solution also provides engineers with advanced network troubleshooting from a macro to micro-level, as well as customer experience insights through RADCOM Network Insights.

Developed leveraging microservices architecture for scaling, updating without downtime, and using continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) development for rapid deployment of change requests and product customizations, RADCOM ACE is built for the cloud environment. By combining cloud-native technologies, 5G capabilities, and AI, the solution can reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for assurance in a public cloud.

Find RADCOM ACE on Microsoft AppSource and in the Azure Marketplace.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level, while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Investor relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

[email protected]

Company contact:

Amir Hai

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

[email protected]

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of the RADCOM ACE product in general and with respect to the collaboration with Microsoft in particular' the potential integration of the Company's products and related synergies with Microsoft Azure and the expected results and benefits thereof, and the Company's market position and domain expertise, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.radcom.com

