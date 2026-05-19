RADCOM Delivers First Quarter 12% Y-o-Y Revenue Growth and Expanding Y-o-Y Operating Margins

News provided by

RADCOM Ltd.

May 19, 2026, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We delivered another quarter of sustained, profitable growth, with first-quarter revenue of $18.6 million, up 12% year-over-year," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Our focused execution continues to translate top-line growth into expanding margins, reinforced by a multi-year renewal with a Tier-1 operator that expands its RADCOM ACE footprint to power more AI-driven, automated network operations."

"Looking ahead, we're encouraged by customers' reception of RADCOM Neura, our AI agent suite designed for integration into agentic AI ecosystems," Eppstein continued. "We remain focused on disciplined execution, deepening installed-base relationships, winning new customers, and advancing our AI-native, event-driven assurance capabilities as networks move toward greater automation."

RADCOM is reaffirming its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of 8% to 12% year-over-year growth, implying $78.6 million at the midpoint (10%).

First Quarter of 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $18.6 million, compared to $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, or 12.0% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.2 million, or 11.7% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.5 million, or 8.8% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.7 million, or 20.1% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.1 million, or 19.0% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $108.4 million and no debt.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Signed a multi-year renewal with a Tier-1 operator that expands its RADCOM ACE footprint to power more AI-driven, automated network operations.
  • Launched RADCOM Neura, an AI agent suite designed for integration into agentic AI ecosystems, created to transform service assurance from reactive monitoring into a foundational enabler of autonomous, intent-driven networks.

Board of Directors Update

Rami Schwartz, Rachel (Heli) Bennun, Yaron Ravkaie, and Oren Most stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2026, and Andre Fuetsch stepped down from the Board of Directors, effective May 18, 2026. Shareholders will vote on the election of new directors at an extraordinary general meeting on May 20, 2026, as detailed in the proxy materials filed on April 15, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Rami, Heli, Andre, Yaron, and Oren for their significant contributions. With their help and guidance, the Company achieved four consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth, transforming from an unprofitable company to a profitable one and increasing the Company's net cash position by over $15 million in 2025, and then reaching $108.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits at the end of March 2026, with no debt," said RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, Benny Eppstein.

Rami Schwartz, the outgoing Chairman, said, "It has been a privilege to serve as Chairman of RADCOM and to work alongside a very talented, supportive, and dedicated Board for many years. The Company is in a strong position, with a track record of six consecutive years of revenue growth and four years of improved profitability, a capable management team, and committed employees. We decided to resign from the Board of Directors and not to conduct a proxy contest, as we preferred to focus on RADCOM's best interests and minimize potentially harmful effects of a prolonged process."

Mr. Schwartz added, "Moreover, the Company is now equipped with best-in-class AI-based solutions for 4G and 5G networks and is trusted and adopted by highly satisfied Tier-1 service providers, which continue to adopt more RADCOM solutions. Special thanks to Heli Bennun, who served as our Executive Chairman for almost a decade, spanning most of this successful period. She tirelessly pushed for the technical and business achievements we are so proud of. I thank RADCOM's CEO Benny Eppstein, COO Hilik Itman, the Company's executive team, and my fellow directors for their partnership and active pursuit of RADCOM's growth and success. We look forward to RADCOM's next successful chapter."

Conference Call

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

Date / Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Israel Time

USA Toll-Free: +1-866-652-8972

USA Toll-Free (alternate): +1-800-994-4498

Local Access: +972-3-9180609

Webcast (live and replay): https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom 

An archived replay of the call will be available on the RADCOM website following the live event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
[email protected]
646-809-4048 / 312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen
CFO
+972-3-645-5055
[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, future growth, the launch and reception of RADCOM Neura and its integration into agentic AI ecosystems, expansion within its installed customer base, winning new customers, advancing RADCOM's AI-native, event-driven assurance capabilities, and the trend of networks moving toward greater automation, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, risks related to the development, launch, and market acceptance of new AI-based products including RADCOM Neura, the pace of customer adoption of agentic AI architectures, the timing of customer collections and resulting fluctuations in operating cash flow, reliance on a concentrated customer base, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)


Three months ended
 March 31,

2026

2025

Revenues

$                   18,585

$                 16,591

Cost of revenues

4,512

4,092

Gross profit

14,073

12,499

Research and development, gross

5,618

4,749

Less - royalty-bearing participation

55

25

Research and development, net

5,563

4,724

Sales and marketing

4,835

4,864

General and administrative

1,498

1,449

Total operating expenses

11,896

11,037

Operating income (loss)

2,177

1,462

Financial income, net

1,215

1,120

Income before taxes on income

3,392

2,582

Taxes on income

(315)

(142)




Net income

$                  3,077

$                     2,440




Basic and diluted net income per

ordinary share

$                    0.18

$                       0.15

 

Weighted average number of 
 ordinary shares used in computing basic net income per ordinary share

16,679,249

16,013,218

Weighted average number of 
 ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income per ordinary share

17,072,222

16,660,105

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

GAAP gross profit                                                                                                                                           

$                 14,073

$                12,499

     Stock-based compensation

89

99

     Amortization of intangible assets

55

55

Non-GAAP gross profit

$                  14,217

$                  12,653

GAAP research and development, net

               

$                   5,563

                

$                   4,724

    Stock-based compensation

483

459

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$                  5,080

$                  4,265

GAAP sales and marketing

           

$                4,835

           

$                4,864

    Stock-based compensation

536

622

    Amortization of intangible assets

29

29

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$                  4,270

$                 4,213

GAAP general and administrative

         

$                  1,498

         

$                  1,449

    Stock-based compensation

363

420

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$                  1,135

$                  1,029

GAAP total operating expenses

           

$                11,896

           

$               11,037

     Stock-based compensation

1,382

1,501

     Amortization of intangible assets

29

29

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$                  10,485

$                  9,507

GAAP operating income (loss)

      

$                  2,177

      

$                  1,462

    Stock-based compensation

1,471

1,600

    Amortization of intangible assets

84

84

Non-GAAP operating income

$                  3,732

$                  3,146

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

 (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

 

GAAP income before taxes on income

$               3,392

$               2,582

Stock-based compensation

1,471

1,600

Amortization of intangible assets

84

84

Financial expenses

86

6

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$                5,033

$                4,272

 

GAAP net income

 

$                3,077

 

$                2,440

Stock-based compensation

1,471

1,600

Amortization of intangible assets

84

84

Financial expenses

86

6

Non-GAAP net income

$                4,718

$                4,130

 

GAAP net income per diluted share

     

$                   0.18

     

$                  0.15

Stock-based compensation

0.10

0.09

Amortization of intangible assets

(*)

0.01

Financial expenses

(*)

(*)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$                   0.28

$                   0.25

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share

17,072,222

16,660,105

(*) Less than $ 0.01


RADCOM LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)
(thousands of U.S. dollars)


As of

As of

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

Current Assets


    Cash and cash equivalents

$                10,960

$                   30,486

    Short-term bank deposits

97,470

79,437

    Trade receivables, net

24,656

20,245

    Inventories

21

318

    Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,560

2,036

 

Total Current Assets

 

135,667

132,522




Non-Current Assets


    Severance pay fund

3,459

3,431

    Other long-term assets

2,504

2,866

    Property and equipment, net

1,280

988

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,648

2,898

    Goodwill and intangible assets, net

2,184

2,269

 

Total Non-Current Assets

 

12,075

12,452




Total Assets

$             147,742

$                144,974




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






Current Liabilities




       Trade payables

$                  4,530

$                    2,632

    Deferred revenues and advances from customers

808

1,100

    Employee and payroll accruals

5,784

7,325

    Operating lease liabilities

1,110

1,099

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

9,243

10,872

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

21,475

23,028




Non-Current Liabilities




    Accrued severance pay       

4,752

4,790

    Operating lease liabilities

1,860

2,135

    Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,027

916

 

Total Non-Current Liabilities

 

7,639

7,841




Total Liabilities

$                29,114

$                  30,869




Shareholders' Equity




     Share capital

$                    818

$                       809

     Additional paid-in capital

168,635

167,172

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,950)

(2,923)

     Accumulated deficit

(47,875)

(50,953)




Total Shareholders' Equity

118,628

114,105

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$           147,742

$                144,974

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

RADCOM to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 19, ...

RADCOM Launches Neura, an AI Agent Suite Designed for Integration into Agentic AI Ecosystems

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today the launch of RADCOM Neura, an artificial intelligence (AI) agent suite designed for integration into...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Carriers and Services

Carriers and Services

Networks

Networks

Networks

Networks

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics