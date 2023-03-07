RADCOM Empowers Operators with Full Assurance Lifecycle Management to Drive Automation on AWS

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced it has successfully completed the interoperability of RADCOM ACE to run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The integration helps provide end-to-end assurance lifecycle management (LCM) and AI-driven analytics on the cloud with AWS to drive closed-loop network operations and zero-touch management.

This assurance automation allows telecom operators to react quickly to changes in the network and manage their networks faster and easier, with dynamic assurance and operational agility for 5G deployments using AWS orchestration and automation services to ensure the delivery of top-quality 5G and edge services on the cloud with AWS.

"The success of 5G rollouts centers on the ability to roll out new, quality services at a faster pace, larger scale, and automatically," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Chief Operating Officer. "To enable this agility, operators need to automate assurance powered by AWS and its robust set of automation and Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) workflows and tools to manage network operations more automatically and effectively. Driving business value and supporting growth through cloud adoption and the 5G transformation will also benefit telecom operators deploying custom-built private networks as RADCOM ACE helps ensure SLAs and rapidly troubleshoot performance degradations."

Through automation, RADCOM ACE can be scaled in and out as needed, making it cloud resource efficient. Using AWS services like AWS CodeDeploy and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), operators can automate their network operations and assurance to manage their network more efficiently in real-time, with high reliability, operating more cost-effectively, and reacting quickly as the network evolves while monitoring service quality and performance 24/7.

AWS CodeDeploy instantiates all the assurance components and scales the RADCOM ACE front end. So, if network traffic increases, AWS CodeDeploy can automatically scale the solution to cover the increased traffic using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). All this interoperability saves CAPEX and OPEX with RADCOM ACE sharing cloud resources and being able to scale in and out when needed. In addition, the solution uses Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) traffic to mirror traffic that simplifies network operations, enhances security, and increases monitoring options.

Also, RADCOM ACE uses Amazon ECS as its CI/CD pipeline registry. Each new update, development, and issue resolution results in automatic testing and verification stages to achieve ongoing stability and quality. RADCOM ACE is then deployed onto Amazon EKS clusters using chart tools. This ensures that operators can rapidly customize and update their assurance solution without downtime and continue to automate their whole network operational stack from the cloud and services to end-to-end, AI-driven assurance. It provides a closed-loop approach to network operations for large-scale networks.

To learn more about RADCOM ACE powered by AWS, visit https://radcom.com/solutions/cloud-assurance/amazon-aws/ , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of the RADCOM ACE product in general and with respect to the collaboration with Amazon in particular, the operators' potential to benefit from elasticity, scalability, and cost-efficiency in OPEX and CAPEX, the potential integration of the Company's products and related synergies with AWS, and the expected results and benefits thereof, and the Company's market position, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

