RADCOM Enters a Multi-year Agreement to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience to Beeline's Customers Across Russia

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with PJSC VimpelCommunications ("VimpelCom"), a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. operating under the Beeline brand ("Beeline"). Under the agreement, RADCOM will provide its fully virtualized Network Intelligence solutions to assure Beeline's end-to-end customer experience. RADCOM's solutions will help improve the customer experience delivered to Beeline's customers across Russia.

RADCOM Network Intelligence will monitor all services in an automated, dynamic way that fully integrates into Beeline's virtualized platform.

"VimpelCom is focused on delivering top quality of experience to its customers in a highly competitive market," said Martin Skop, VimpelCom's Chief Technology Officer. "RADCOM's solutions will enable us to do this at scale with automation. Implementing RADCOM's solution enables us to increase the end-to-end customer experience we deliver to our Beeline customers and reduce operational costs."

"We are excited to be working with VimpelCom to assure the quality of service for its Beeline customers," said Yaron Ravakie, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "VimpelCom is a very innovative and customer-oriented operator who we believe will benefit greatly from deploying RADCOM Network Intelligence as they look to deliver top-quality digital services to their entire customer base."

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV, and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the integration of its products in VimpelCom's network and the expected results thereof, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

﻿About VimpelCom

Vimpelcom is a Russian subsidiary of VEON, a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of telecommunications and digital services aspiring to lead the personal internet revolution for more than 210 million customers it serves today, and many others in the years to come.

