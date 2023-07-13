RADCOM Launches 5G Service Assurance on Google Cloud

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced the availability of its innovative 5G assurance solution on Google Cloud. This will provide telecom operators with an automated, cloud-native assurance offering that integrates seamlessly with Google Cloud for closed-loop, zero-touch operations on the cloud to enhance the customer experience and proactively improve 5G service quality.

"Service assurance is critical for telecom operators rolling out 5G services on the cloud, and so we're excited to be working with Google Cloud to provide telecom operators our innovative assurance solution for deploying and optimizing 5G services on Google Cloud," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Chief Operating Officer. "Operators can use Google Cloud to simplify 5G rollouts and manage network services more automatically while smartly monitoring quality using our Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven analytics to ensure subscribers enjoy great customer experiences."

RADCOM solutions provide Radio Access Network (RAN) to core network coverage and advanced AI-driven analytics to automatically pinpoint and resolve network degradations to help operators overcome the challenges of rolling out new 5G standalone networks. Running as a cloud-native function within Google Cloud, RADCOM's solutions integrate with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud's BigQuery to enable operators to automate and scale their assurance solutions while efficiently utilizing cloud resources.

Offering a wide range of AI-driven assurance use cases, operators can use RADCOM's solutions on Google Cloud for automatically preventing service degradations, mitigating signaling storms, predictive analytics, driving network automation, saving operational costs, as well as virtual drive tests (VDT) for saving up to 30% by replacing physical drive tests.

Adding new solutions such as RADCOM ACE and RADCOM NWDAF to Google Cloud Marketplace follows the availability of Continual's Mobility Experience Analytics (acquired by RADCOM) on Google Cloud and Google Cloud Marketplace, announced in 2021.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of the RADCOM ACE product in general and with respect to the collaboration with Google in particular, the operators' potential to benefit from the potential integration of the Company's products and related synergies with Google Cloud, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

