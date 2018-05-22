RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"Our strong quarter resulted from successful execution on a number of deployments with both existing and new customers leading to our continued strong growth," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "Another example that highlights our hybrid approach of enabling a path to NFV and future proofing purchasing decisions is the top-tier galaxy operator that selected RADCOM. We expect to finalize a contract with this operator in the coming months. Given our healthy pipeline of opportunities and ongoing momentum, we are reiterating our 2018 revenue guidance of $43-$47 million."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter were $10.9 million , up 36% compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.



Total revenues for the first quarter were , up 36% compared to in the first quarter of 2017. Net Income/(Loss): GAAP net income for the period was $0.3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(0.3) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.



GAAP net income for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.0 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $0.3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.



Non-GAAP net income for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. GAAP and non-GAAP results for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, do not include any benefits related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority as no such grants were received during the period.



Balance sheet: As of March 31, 2018 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit of $74.5 million and no debt.

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

March 31,





2018

2017



Revenues $ 10,903

$ 8,040



Cost of revenues 2,890

2,022



Gross profit 8,013

6,018



Research and development, gross 3,744

2,488



Less - royalty-bearing participation -

-



Research and development, net 3,744

2,488



Sales and marketing, net 3,240

2,897



General and administrative 998

1,060



Total operating expenses 7,982

6,445



Operating income (loss) 31

(427)



Financial income, net 302

109



Income (loss) before taxes on income 333

(318)



Taxes on income (11)

(18)



Net income (loss) $ 322

$ (336)



Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.02

$ (0.03)



Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.02

$ (0.03)



Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per ordinary share 13,498,100

11,650,479



Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 13,785,938

11,650,479

















RADCOM LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

March 31,





2018

2017

GAAP gross profit $ 8,013

$ 6,018

Stock-based compensation 40

47

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,053

$ 6,065

GAAP Research and development, net $ 3,744

$ 2,488

Stock-based compensation 208

109

Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 3,536

$ 2,379

GAAP sales and marketing, net $ 3,240

$ 2,897

Stock-based compensation 229

128

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, net $ 3,011

$ 2,769

GAAP general and administrative $ 998

$ 1,060

Stock-based compensation 199

336

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 799

$ 724

GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,982

$ 6,445

Stock-based compensation 636

573

Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,346

$ 5,872

GAAP operating income (loss) $ 31

$ (427)

Stock-based compensation 676

620

Non-GAAP operating income $ 707

$ 193

GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 333

$ (318)

Stock-based compensation 676

620

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 1,009

$ 302

GAAP net income (loss) $ 322

$ (336)

Stock-based compensation 676

620

Non-GAAP net income $ 998

$ 284

GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.02

$ (0.03)

Stock-based compensation 0.05

0.05

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.07

$ 0.02

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 13,785,938

11,952,399



RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

March 31,

December 31, 2018 2017 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,519

$ 22,575 Restricted bank deposit 35

36 Short-term bank deposit 40,000

40,000 Trade receivables, net 7,397

20,266 Inventories 213

1,199 Other receivables 2,981

2,685

85,145



Total Current Assets 86,761 Severance pay fund





3,074 3,052 Other long-term receivables





223 172 Property and equipment, net





1,958 1,924







Total Assets $ 90,400

$ 91,909







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,436

$ 1,828 Deferred revenue 1,178

2,601 Employee and payroll accruals 3,584

4,062 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,884

3,428

8,082

11,919 Total Current Liabilities Long-Term Liabilities





Deferred revenue 140

21 Accrued severance pay 3,589

3,573

3,729

3,594 Total Long-Term Liabilities







Total Liabilities $ 11,811

$ 15,513







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 634

$ 628 Additional paid-in capital 133,018

131,491 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,519)

(2,520) Accumulated deficit (52,544)

(53,203)







Total Shareholders' Equity 78,589

76,396

$ 90,400

$ 91,909 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

