RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"Our strong quarter resulted from successful execution on a number of deployments with both existing and new customers leading to our continued strong growth," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "Another example that highlights our hybrid approach of enabling a path to NFV and future proofing purchasing decisions is the top-tier galaxy operator that selected RADCOM. We expect to finalize a contract with this operator in the coming months. Given our healthy pipeline of opportunities and ongoing momentum, we are reiterating our 2018 revenue guidance of $43-$47 million."
First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter were $10.9 million, up 36% compared to $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.
- Net Income/(Loss): GAAP net income for the period was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.
- Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017.
- GAAP and non-GAAP results for the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, do not include any benefits related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority as no such grants were received during the period.
- Balance sheet: As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit of $74.5 million and no debt.
About RADCOM
RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ), RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with end-to-end network visibility across virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its revenue guidance for 2018 and expected pipeline projects for the Company and timing and actual entry into a contract with a galaxy operator, if at all, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
$ 10,903
|
$ 8,040
|
Cost of revenues
|
2,890
|
2,022
|
Gross profit
|
8,013
|
6,018
|
Research and development, gross
|
3,744
|
2,488
|
Less - royalty-bearing participation
|
-
|
-
|
Research and development, net
|
3,744
|
2,488
|
Sales and marketing, net
|
3,240
|
2,897
|
General and administrative
|
998
|
1,060
|
Total operating expenses
|
7,982
|
6,445
|
Operating income (loss)
|
31
|
(427)
|
Financial income, net
|
302
|
109
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
333
|
(318)
|
Taxes on income
|
(11)
|
(18)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 322
|
$ (336)
|
Basic net income (loss) per
ordinary share
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.03)
|
Diluted net income (loss) per
ordinary share
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.03)
|
Weighted average number of
|
13,498,100
|
11,650,479
|
Weighted average number of
|
13,785,938
|
11,650,479
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 8,013
|
$ 6,018
|
Stock-based compensation
|
40
|
47
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 8,053
|
$ 6,065
|
GAAP Research and development, net
|
$ 3,744
|
$ 2,488
|
Stock-based compensation
|
208
|
109
|
Non-GAAP Research and development, net
|
$ 3,536
|
$ 2,379
|
GAAP sales and marketing, net
|
$ 3,240
|
$ 2,897
|
Stock-based compensation
|
229
|
128
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing, net
|
$ 3,011
|
$ 2,769
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 998
|
$ 1,060
|
Stock-based compensation
|
199
|
336
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 799
|
$ 724
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 7,982
|
$ 6,445
|
Stock-based compensation
|
636
|
573
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 7,346
|
$ 5,872
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 31
|
$ (427)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
676
|
620
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 707
|
$ 193
|
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
|
$ 333
|
$ (318)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
676
|
620
|
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 1,009
|
$ 302
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 322
|
$ (336)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
676
|
620
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 998
|
$ 284
|
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|
$ 0.02
|
$ (0.03)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.02
|
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share
|
13,785,938
|
11,952,399
|
RADCOM Ltd.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
As of
|
As of
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 34,519
|
$ 22,575
|
Restricted bank deposit
|
35
|
36
|
Short-term bank deposit
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
Trade receivables, net
|
7,397
|
20,266
|
Inventories
|
213
|
1,199
|
Other receivables
|
2,981
|
2,685
|
85,145
|
Total Current Assets
|
86,761
|
Severance pay fund
|
3,074
|
3,052
|
Other long-term receivables
|
223
|
172
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,958
|
1,924
|
Total Assets
|
$ 90,400
|
$ 91,909
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
$ 1,436
|
$ 1,828
|
Deferred revenue
|
1,178
|
2,601
|
Employee and payroll accruals
|
3,584
|
4,062
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
1,884
|
3,428
|
8,082
|
11,919
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
Long-Term Liabilities
|
Deferred revenue
|
140
|
21
|
Accrued severance pay
|
3,589
|
3,573
|
3,729
|
3,594
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 11,811
|
$ 15,513
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Share capital
|
$ 634
|
$ 628
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
133,018
|
131,491
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,519)
|
(2,520)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(52,544)
|
(53,203)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
78,589
|
76,396
|
$ 90,400
|
$ 91,909
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
