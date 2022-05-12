RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Wins two new customers logos for 5G

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

First quarter revenues of $10.6 million , 16% year-over-year growth

, 16% year-over-year growth 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

As of March 31, 2022 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $70.9 million and no debt.

, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of and no debt. Increases 2022 revenue guidance range from $42 million - $45 million to $43 million - $47 million

Commenting on the results and recent announcements, Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, said, "we are excited that DISH selected RADCOM to monitor America's first 5G Smart Network. This win continues the positive momentum since the start of 2022 and is the second new 5G customer win that brings us to a total of $5O million in new contracts this year.

"With our recent wins and ongoing sales engagements, we have greater visibility into the second half of 2022. As a result, we are optimistic about our ability to deliver a growth year above our initial revenue guidance provided in February. Therefore, we are updating our full-year 2022 revenue guidance from $42 million-$45 million to $43 million-$47 million."

Highlights of Recent Contract Wins:

DISH Wireless selected RADCOM to monitor America's First 5G Smart Network™. This new 5G assurance contract provides DISH with our innovative cloud-native solution – RADCOM ACE – which is an additional order for standalone 5G and the first to be fully deployed on the public cloud. DISH needed an assurance market leader that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help launch 5G smoothly and monitor the service quality across its nationwide deployment.

RADCOM won a multi-year 5G assurance contract with a mobile network in Europe . For this new contract, our solution will provide impartial, end-to-end visibility that helps network engineers make real-time, data-driven decisions and proactively improve service, ensuring unparalleled focus is on the quality delivered to customers.

. For this new contract, our solution will provide impartial, end-to-end visibility that helps network engineers make real-time, data-driven decisions and proactively improve service, ensuring unparalleled focus is on the quality delivered to customers. AT&T renewed its multi-year assurance contract with RADCOM. We continue delivering cutting-edge software releases and supporting the evolution of their network to the cloud with our cloud-based assurance solution that is highly scalable and efficient in monitoring and helping optimize the customer experience across their mobile network.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the first quarter were $10.6 million , compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $0.6 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, decreased from a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million , or $0.12 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

, or per diluted share, decreased from a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 74%, compared to 75% in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was $0.6 million , or an income of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1 million , or a loss of $0.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021.

, or an income of per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $70.9 million , and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2022 revenue guidance, the potential benefits from recent contract wins, and expectations regarding its growth opportunities, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)







Three months ended

March 31,



2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues $ 10,624

$ 9,140

Cost of revenues 2,837

2,367

Gross profit 7,787

6,773

Research and development, gross 5,559

5,104

Less - royalty-bearing participation 218

68

Research and development, net 5,341

5,036

Sales and marketing 2,905

2,590

General and administrative 1,021

993

Total operating expenses 9,267

8,619

Operating loss (1,480)

(1,846)

Financial income, net 947

118

Loss before taxes on income (533)

(1,728)

Taxes on income (59)

(18)











Net loss $ (592)

$ (1,746)











Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.04)

$ (0.12)

Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per

ordinary share 14,321,861

14,124,998



RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information



Unaudited



(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)











Three months ended

March 31,





2022

2021







GAAP gross profit $ 7,787

$ 6,773







Stock-based compensation 92

44







Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,879

$ 6,817







GAAP research and development, net $ 5,341

$ 5,036







Stock-based compensation 611

269







Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,730

$ 4,767







GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,905

$ 2,590







Stock-based compensation 307

219







Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,598

$ 2,371







GAAP general and administrative $ 1,021

$ 993







Stock-based compensation 196

184







Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 825

$ 809







GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,267

$ 8,619







Stock-based compensation 1,114

672







Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 8,153

$ 7,947







GAAP operating loss $ (1,480)

$ (1,846)







Stock-based compensation 1,206

716







Non-GAAP operating loss $ (274)

$ (1,130)







GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (533)

$ (1,728)







Stock-based compensation 1,206

716







Non-GAAP loss before taxes on income $ 673

$ (1,012)







GAAP net loss $ (592)

$ (1,746)







Stock-based compensation 1,206

716







Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 614

$ (1,030)







GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.04)

$ (0.12)







Stock-based compensation 0.08

0.05







Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.04

$ (0.07)























Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per

share 14,775,554

14,124,998









RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,357

$ 11,948 Short-term bank deposits 48,502

58,621 Trade receivables, net 9,182

10,031 Inventories 996

931 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,180

1,964 Total Current Assets 84,217

83,495







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,210

3,840 Other long-term receivables 1,018

1,258 Property and equipment, net 1,175

1,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,559

1,808 Total Non-Current Assets 6,962

8,166







Total Assets $ 91,179

$ 91,661







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,332

$ 2,651 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 4,378

2,700 Employee and payroll accruals 4,309

4,422 Operating lease liabilities 859

1,045 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5,084

5,428 Total Current Liabilities 15,962

16,246







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,669

4,335 Operating lease liabilities 810

894 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5

32 Total Non-Current Liabilities 4,484

5,261







Total Liabilities $ 20,446

$ 21,507







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 687

$ 669 Additional paid-in capital 144,663

143,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,657)

(2,620) Accumulated deficit (71,960)

(71,368)







Total Shareholders' Equity 70,733

70,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 91,179

$ 91,661

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.