RADCOM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Record full year revenues of $46.1 million , 14% year-over-year growth

Inflection point with net income of $2.9M on a non-GAAP basis (net loss of $2.3M on a GAAP basis)

Positive cash flow of $7 million in 2022, ending the year with a record level of cash

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Management Comments:

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The fourth quarter was a solid finish for a record year as we expanded our install base with multiple top-tier mobile operators. In 2022, we grew by 14%, a third consecutive year of revenue growth for the Company.

"This year, we reached an inflection point for the Company, delivering a profitable year on a non-GAAP basis while generating a positive cash flow and ending the year with a record level of cash.

"Our new multi-year contracts secured during 2022 on top of our current agreements provide good visibility and a strong backlog for 2023 and beyond. We also had an encouraging start to 2023 as we secured another North American contract for our solutions.

"As the business grows, we carefully manage our expenses and believe we can maintain scalable, profitable growth. Combining this with our solid pipeline, best-in-class assurance solutions, and overall market opportunity, we believe all the foundations are in place for a strong 2023 that will bring a fourth consecutive year of growth.

Mr. Harari concluded, "We believe the positive momentum generated in 2022 will continue this year, despite possible macroeconomic headwinds. Based on our current visibility, we are providing full-year 2023 revenue guidance of $50 - $53 million."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $12.3 million , compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2021 GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $0.03 million , or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.3 million , or an income of $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.2 million , or a loss of $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021

, or an income of per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits of $77.7 million , and no debt, ending the year with its highest cash levels.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the full year were $46.1 million , compared to $40.3 million for the full year of 2021

, compared to for the full year of 2021 GAAP net loss for the full year was $2.3 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million , or $0.37 per diluted share, for the full year of 2021.

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share, for the full year of 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the full year amounted to $2.9 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the full year of 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time (3:00 pm Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

For those unable to listen, a conference call replay will be available a few hours later in the investor relations section on the Company's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe,"" may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2023 revenue guidance, and expectations regarding its growth, including sustainable, profitable growth, momentum, pipeline, market conditions, market opportunities, and visibility and backlog in 2023 and beyond, it uses forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Revenues $ 12,289

$ 11,158

$ 46,051

$ 40,282 Cost of revenues 3,391

3,435

12,714

11,423 Gross profit 8,898

7,723

33,337

28,859 Research and development, gross 5,290

5,226

21,483

20,347 Less - royalty-bearing

participation 160

194

762

537 Research and development, net 5,130

5,032

20,721

19,810 Sales and marketing 3,281

2,726

12,270

10,358 General and administrative 1,225

1,237

4,460

4,184 Total operating expenses 9,636

8,995

37,451

34,352 Operating loss (738)

(1,272)

(4,114)

(5,493) Financial income (expenses), net 751

(40)

2,016

354 Income (loss) before taxes on

income 13

(1,312)

(2,098)

(5,139) Taxes on income (39)

(39)

(159)

(124)















Net loss $ (26)

$ (1,351)

$ (2,257)

$ (5,263)















Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.00)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.37) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted net

loss per ordinary share 14,717,096

14,158,074

14,525,449

14,124,404

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 8,898

$ 7,723

$ 33,337

$ 28,859 Stock-based compensation 100

83

392

207 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 8,998

$ 7,806

$ 33,729

$ 29,066 GAAP research and development, net $ 5,130

$ 5,032

$ 20,721

$ 19,810 Stock-based compensation 602

478

2,497

1,368 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,528

$ 4,554

$ 18,224

$ 18,442 GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,281

$ 2,726

$ 12,270

$ 10,358 Stock-based compensation 361

153

1,387

865 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,920

$ 2,573

$ 10,883

$ 9,493 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,225

$ 1,237

$ 4,460

$ 4,184 Stock-based compensation 283

400

895

919 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 942

$ 837

$ 3,565

$ 3,265 GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,636

$ 8,995

$ 37,451

$ 34,352 Stock-based compensation 1,246

1,031

4,779

3,152 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 8,390

$ 7,964

$ 32,672

$ 31,200 GAAP operating loss $ (738)

$ (1,272)

$ (4,114)

$ (5,493) Stock-based compensation 1,346

1,114

5,171

3,359 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 608

$ (158)

$ 1,057

$ (2,134) GAAP Income (loss) before taxes on income $ 13

$ (1,312)

$ (2,098)

$ (5,139) Stock-based compensation 1,346

1,114

5,171

3,359 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 1,359

$ (198)

$ 3,073

$ (1,780) GAAP net loss $ (26)

$ (1,351)

$ (2,257)

$ (5,263) Stock-based compensation 1,346

1,114

5,171

3,359 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,320

$ (237)

$ 2,914

$ (1,904) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.00)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.37) Stock-based compensation 0.09

0.08

0.35

0.24 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.09

$ (0.02)

$ 0.19

$ (0.13)































Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 15,329,035

14,158,074

14,997,667

14,124,404

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,527

$ 11,948 Short-term bank deposits 68,132

58,621 Trade receivables, net 11,074

10,031 Inventories 795

931 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,928

1,964 Total Current Assets 91,456

83,495







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,524

3,840 Other long-term receivables 2,557

1,258 Property and equipment, net 1,010

1,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,457

1,808 Total Non-Current Assets 9,548

8,166







Total Assets $ 101,004

$ 91,661







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,708

$ 2,651 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 7,037

2,700 Employee and payroll accruals 5,198

4,422 Operating lease liabilities 1,024

1,045 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 6,829

5,428 Total Current Liabilities 22,796

16,246







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,973

4,335 Operating lease liabilities 1,452

894 Other liabilities and accrued expenses -

32 Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,425

5,261







Total Liabilities $ 28,221

$ 21,507







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 706

$ 669 Additional paid-in capital 148,610

143,473 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,908)

(2,620) Accumulated deficit (73,625)

(71,368)







Total Shareholders' Equity 72,783

70,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 101,004

$ 91,661

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.