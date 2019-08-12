RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased with our new strategic customer, Rakuten Mobile, and the multi-year agreement signed with this innovative operator in Japan. This agreement already impacted our revenues in the second quarter, and we are delighted with the progress already made on this pioneering project," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "Rakuten chose RADCOM because of our deep NFV expertise, our on-going work, and partnership with AT&T and our advanced, cutting-edge virtual technology. This strong vote of confidence in our technology further cements our position as the leading, most advanced NFV assurance vendor for operators transitioning to NFV and planning their 5G rollouts."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $8.5 million , down 20% compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the second quarter were , down 20% compared to in the second quarter of 2018. Net Income (loss): GAAP net loss for the period was $(0.9) million , or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.8 million , or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 .

GAAP net loss for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss): Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $(0.4) million , or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 .

Non-GAAP net loss for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 Balance sheet: As of June 30, 2019 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $58.6 million and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility, and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, and provides on-demand functionality that is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV, and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," "predict," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its continued investment in technology, the expected role of NFV and the Company's solutions in 5G networks, transition to NFV and adoption of 5G, the success of the engagement with Rakuten Mobile, the Company's market position, and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018























Revenues $ 8,546

$ 10,639

$ 14,592

$ 21,542 Cost of revenues

2,154



2,877



3,991



5,767 Gross profit

6,392



7,762



10,601



15,775 Research and development, gross

4,577



3,752



9,222



7,496 Less - royalty-bearing participation

412



754



816



754 Research and development, net

4,165



2,998



8,406



6,742 Sales and marketing

2,617



3,084



5,063



6,324 General and administrative

850



992



1,647



1,990 Total operating expenses

7,632



7,074



15,116



15,056 Operating income (loss)

(1,240)



688



(4,515)



719 Financial income, net

341



71



481



373 Income (loss) before taxes on income

(899)



759



(4,034)



1,092 Taxes on income

(37)



(2)



(46)



(13)























Net income (loss) $ (936)

$ 757

$ (4,080)

$ 1,079























Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.07)

$ 0.06

$ (0.30)

$ 0.08 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.07)

$ 0.05

$ (0.30)

$ 0.08 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per ordinary share

13,762,795



13,600,323



13,756,198



13,549,494 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share

13,762,795



13,849,488



13,756,198



13,817,995

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

June 30,



Six months ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 6,392

$ 7,762

$ 10,601

$ 15,775 Stock-based compensation

66



37



95



77 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,458

$ 7,799

$ 10,696

$ 15,852 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,165

$ 2,998

$ 8,406

$ 6,742 Stock-based compensation

179



203



357



411 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 3,986

$ 2,795

$ 8,049

$ 6,331 GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,617

$ 3,084

$ 5,063

$ 6,324 Stock-based compensation

184



233



330



462 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,433

$ 2,851

$ 4,733

$ 5,862 GAAP general and administrative $ 850

$ 992

$ 1,647

$ 1,990 Stock-based compensation

96



193



183



392 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 754

$ 799

$ 1,464

$ 1,598 GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,632

$ 7,074

$ 15,116

$ 15,056 Stock-based compensation

459



629



870



1,265 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,173

$ 6,445

$ 14,246

$ 13,791 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,240)

$ 688

$ (4,515)

$ 719 Stock-based compensation

525



666



965



1,342 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (715)

$ 1,354

$ (3,550)

$ 2,061 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ (899)

$ 759

$ (4,034)

$ 1,092 Stock-based compensation

525



666



965



1,342 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ (374)

$ 1,425

$ (3,069)

$ 2,434 GAAP net income (loss) $ (936)

$ 757

$ (4,080)

$ 1,079 Stock-based compensation

525



666



965



1,342 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (411)

$ 1,423

$ (3,115)

$ 2,421 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.07)

$ 0.05

$ (0.30)

$ 0.08 Stock-based compensation

0.04



0.05



0.07



0.10 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.03)

$ 0.10

$ (0.23)

$ 0.18 Weighted average number of shares used to

compute diluted net income (loss) per share

13,762,795



13,849,488



13,756,198



13,817,995

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)



















As of



As of





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018





(unaudited)





Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,260

$ 61,988 Short-term bank deposits



47,367



- Trade receivables, net



21,957



20,381 Inventories



702



251 Other receivables



1,564



1,766 Total Current Assets



82,850



84,386 Severance pay fund



3,199



2,967 Other long-term receivables



2,391



346 Property and equipment, net



1,738



1,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets



6,147



-

Total Assets

$ 96,325

$ 89,531

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current Liabilities

Trade payables

$ 1,765

$ 1,559 Deferred revenues



888



266 Employee and payroll accruals



3,559



3,420 Operating lease liabilities



1,176



- Other payables and accrued expenses



3,228



2,281













Total Current Liabilities



10,616



7,526

Long-Term Liabilities











Deferred revenues



206



100 Accrued severance pay



3,762



3,425 Operating lease liabilities



5,236



- Other long-term liabilities



1,150



-

Total Long-Term Liabilities



10,354



3,525













Total Liabilities

$ 20,970

$ 11,051

Shareholders' Equity











Share capital

$ 645

$ 643 Additional paid-in capital



136,702



135,730 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,631)



(2,612) Accumulated deficit



(59,361)



(55,281)

Total Shareholders' Equity



75,355



78,480

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 96,325

$ 89,531

