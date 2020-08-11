RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter revenues of $9.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66 million and no debt

Reiterating 2020 revenue guidance range of $35 - $38 million

RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We are pleased by our second quarter performance, which was in line with our full-year growth plans as we increased revenues, and improved our bottom line while continuing to invest in R&D," commented Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we were able to further our technological capabilities for 5G while following regional health guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe. At the same time, the telecom industry continued to move forward with 5G rollouts."

"We were excited to announce last week the launch of RADCOM ACE – our Automated, Containerized, End-To-End assurance solution for 5G networks. This product launch is the culmination of research and development investments made over the last few years and our virtualization expertise, which we gained through working with leading operators worldwide. RADCOM ACE enables operators to integrate assurance into their cloud platforms and automate 5G network operations using artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights. As 5G implementations continue, operators will need real-time, customer-centric insights of the network, which will require operators to upgrade their existing service assurance solutions to cloud-native offerings that are designed from the ground up for 5G networks. To that end, RADCOM ACE is already being trialed at some of the most advanced cloud-native networks worldwide."

"We believe that RADCOM is well-positioned to take advantage of 5G opportunities as the market evolves, and more operators migrate their networks to 5G. We believe that our strong cash position and balance sheet enable us to continue growing and investing in our innovative solutions, despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the current industry conditions and our visibility, we are reiterating our full-year 2020 revenue guidance range of $35 million to $38 million."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the second quarter were $9.2 million , compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss for the second quarter decreased to $0.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the period is $0.2 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million , or loss of $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or loss of per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2020 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $66 million and no debt.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-407-2553

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available on RADCOM's website later the same day.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," "predict," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its investment in technology and R&D, the expected transition to and roll out of 5G networks and other market trends, the Company's market position, potential growth, the potential in the RADCOM ACE product, the Company's expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19, and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30, June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues $ 9,159

$ 8,546

$ 17,487

$ 14,592 Cost of revenues 2,143

2,154

5,252

3,991 Gross profit 7,016

6,392

12,235

10,601 Research and development, gross 4,710

4,577

9,500

9,222 Less - royalty-bearing participation 572

412

572

816 Research and development, net 4,138

4,165

8,928

8,406 Sales and marketing 2,281

2,617

4,734

5,063 General and administrative 906

850

1,929

1,647 Total operating expenses 7,325

7,632

15,591

15,116 Operating loss (309)

(1,240)

(3,356)

(4,515) Financial income, net 150

341

320

481 Loss before taxes on income (159)

(899)

(3,036)

(4,034) Taxes on income (21)

(37)

(53)

(46)















Net loss $ (180)

$ (936)

$ (3,089)

$ (4,080)















Basic and diluted net loss per $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.30) ordinary share

13,930,021

13,762,795

13,902,927

13,756,198 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 7,016

$ 6,392

$ 12,235

$ 10,601 Stock-based compensation 14

66

42

95 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,030

$ 6,458

$ 12,277

$ 10,696 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,138

$ 4,165

$ 8,928

$ 8,406 Stock-based compensation 251

179

418

357 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 3,887

$ 3,986

$ 8,510

$ 8,049 GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,281

$ 2,617

$ 4,734

$ 5,063 Stock-based compensation 44

184

187

330 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,237

$ 2,433

$ 4,547

$ 4,733 GAAP general and administrative $ 906

$ 850

$ 1,929

$ 1,647 Stock-based compensation 102

96

287

183 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 804

$ 754

$ 1,642

$ 1,464 GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,325

$ 7,632

$ 15,591

$ 15,116 Stock-based compensation 397

459

892

870 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 6,928

$ 7,173

$ 14,699

$ 14,246 GAAP operating loss $ (309)

$ (1,240)

$ (3,356)

$ (4,515) Stock-based compensation 411

525

934

965 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 102

$ (715)

$ (2,422)

$ (3,550) GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (159)

$ (899)

$ (3,036)

$ (4,034) Stock-based compensation 411

525

934

965 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 252

$ (374)

$ (2,102)

$ (3,069) GAAP net loss $ (180)

$ (936)

$ (3,089)

$ (4,080) Stock-based compensation 411

525

934

965 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 231

$ (411)

$ (2,155)

$ (3,115) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.30) Stock-based compensation 0.03

0.04

0.07

0.07 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.23) Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 14,329,385

13,762,795

13,902,927

13,756,198

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

























As of

As of

June 30,

December 31, 2020 2019

(unaudited)

(audited) Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,234

$ 6,201 Short-term bank deposits 57,779

63,080 Trade receivables, net 12,109

11,039 Inventories 742

1,356 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,353

1,536

80,217

83,212 Total Current Assets







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,356

3,365 Other long-term receivables 1,695

2,314 Property and equipment, net 1,543

1,669 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,064

5,842

11,658

13,190 Total Non-Current Assets







Total Assets $ 91,875

$ 96,402







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,951

$ 2,452 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 840

828 Employee and payroll accruals 3,767

4,132 Operating lease liabilities 1,173

1,263 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,594

4,050

11,325

12,725 Total Current Liabilities







Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred revenues 75

100 Accrued severance pay 4,025

3,904 Operating lease liabilities 4,213

4,967 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 523

836

8,836

9,807 Total Non-Current Liabilities







Total Liabilities $ 20,161

$ 22,532







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 655

$ 648 Additional paid-in capital 138,896

137,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -2,635

-2,634 Accumulated deficit -65,202

-62,113







Total Shareholders' Equity 71,714

73,870

$ 91,875

$ 96,402 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Amir Hai

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

[email protected]

