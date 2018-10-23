RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Bank Deposit of $67.6 million and No Debt

Reiterating 2018 revenue guidance of $33-$35 million

News provided by

RADCOM Ltd.

Nov 07, 2018, 07:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"RADCOM continues to be a leading player in Network Function Virtualization. We are delivering successfully on our project commitments and operators continue to benefit from our advanced cloud-native technology," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "The Company continues to support its existing customers, advance its R&D activities, and focus its sales efforts on top-tier operators.  Our strong balance sheet enables our continued investment in innovative technology designed to meet the needs of our leading clients and the forthcoming transition to NFV and 5G."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $8.5 million, down 12% compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.  
  • Net Income: GAAP net income for the period was $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income:  Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Both GAAP and non-GAAP results for the third quarter of 2018 included a $528,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, benefit related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority compared to $155,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.
  • Balance sheet: As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit of $67.6 million and no debt.

Earnings Conference Call
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-229-7198

From other locations: +972-3-918-0687

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available from November 8th on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, and provides on-demand functionality that is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators.    

RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its revenue guidance for 2018, continued investment in technology to meet the needs of its clients and transition to NFV as well as success in focusing on sales to top-tier operators, it is using foward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of Operations 

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)  

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues

$       8,519

$       9,645

$     30,061

$     26,602

Cost of revenues

1,660

3,163

7,427

7,828

Gross profit

6,859

6,482

22,634

18,774

Research and development, gross

3,933

2,280

11,429

7,507

Less - royalty-bearing participation

528

155

1,282

467

Research and development, net

3,405

2,125

10,147

7,040

Sales and marketing, net

2,401

2,333

8,725

8,219

General and administrative

657

991

2,647

3,149

Total operating expenses

6,463

5,449

21,519

18,408

Operating income

396

1,033

1,115

366

Financial income, net

282

175

655

325

Income before taxes on income

678

1,208

1,770

691

Taxes on income

(44)

(25)

(57)

(48)

Net income

$        634

$        1,183

$       1,713

$          643

Basic net income per

ordinary share

$       0.05

$          0.10

$      0.13

$         0.05

Diluted net income per

ordinary share

$       0.05

$          0.10

$      0.12

$         0.05

 

Weighted average number of 
 ordinary shares used in computing basic

net income per ordinary share

13,701,844

11,747,443

13,600,849

11,698,246

 

Weighted average number of ordinary
shares used in computing diluted net
income per ordinary share

13,916,306

12,070,080

13,851,324

12,018,658

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended 

Nine months ended    

September 30,      

September 30,  

2018

2017

2018

2017

GAAP gross profit                                                                                                                                           

$       6,859

$       6,482

$      22,634

$     18,774

Stock-based compensation

25

67

102

134

Non-GAAP gross profit

$       6,884

$       6,549

$      22,736

$     18,908

 

GAAP research and development, net

$       3,405

$       2,125

$      10,147

$       7,040

Stock-based compensation

210

97

621

339

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$       3,195

$       2,028

$       9,526

$       6,701

 

GAAP sales and marketing, net

$       2,401

$       2,333

$       8,725

$       8,219

Stock-based compensation

121

122

583

394

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, net

$       2,280

$       2,211

$       8,142

$       7,825

 

GAAP general and administrative

$          657

$          991

$        2,647

$       3,149

Stock-based compensation

10

200

402

859

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$          647

$          791

$        2,245

$       2,290

 

GAAP total operating expenses

$       6,463

$       5,449

$       21,519

$     18,408

Stock-based compensation

341

419

1,606

1,592

Non-GAAP total operating expenses

$       6,122

$       5,030

$       19,913

$     16,816

 

GAAP operating income

$          396

$       1,033

$         1,115

$          366

Stock-based compensation

366

486

1,708

1,726

Non-GAAP operating income

$          762

$       1,519

$         2,823

$       2,092

 

GAAP income before taxes on income

$          678

$       1,208

$         1,770

$          691

Stock-based compensation

366

486

1,708

1,726

Non-GAAP income before taxes on income

$       1,044

$       1,694

$         3,478

$      2,417

 

GAAP net income

$          634

$       1,183

$         1,713

$         643

Stock-based compensation

366

486

1,708

1,726

Non-GAAP net income

$       1,000

$       1,669

$         3,421

$      2,369

 

GAAP net income per diluted share

$         0.05

$         0.10

$           0.12

$        0.05

Stock-based compensation

0.02

0.04

0.12

0.15

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$         0.07

$         0.14

$           0.24

$        0.20

Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share

13,916,306

12,070,080

13,851,324

12,018,658

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

(unaudited)

Current Assets

     Cash and cash equivalents

$              27,576

$              22,575

     Restricted bank deposit

-

36

     Short-term bank deposit

40,000

40,000

     Trade receivables, net

18,485

20,266

     Inventories

350

1,199

     Other receivables

1,733

2,685

 

Total Current Assets

88,144

 

86,761

Severance pay fund

3,103

 

3,052

Other long-term receivables

302

 

172

Property and equipment, net

1,841

 

1,924

Total Assets

$              93,390

$             91,909

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

      Trade payables

$                1,539

$                1,828

    Deferred revenues

811

2,601

       Employee and payroll accruals

3,403

4,062

    Other payables and accrued expenses

1,796

3,428

 

Total Current Liabilities

7,549

11,919

Long-Term Liabilities

    Deferred revenues

100

21

    Accrued severance pay       

3,600

3,573

 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

3,700

3,594

Total Liabilities

$               11,249

$              15,513

Shareholders' Equity

     Share capital

$                   642

$                   628

     Additional paid-in capital

135,274

131,491

       Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,622)

(2,520)

     Accumulated deficit

(51,153)

(53,203)

Total Shareholders' Equity

82,141

76,396

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$             93,390

$             91,909

For all investor enquiries, please contact: 
Investor Relations:  
Miri Segal   
MS-IR LLC    
917-607-8654   
msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:
Amir Hai  
CFO   
+972-77-774-5011  
amir.hai@radcom.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

Also from this source

23 Oct, 2018, 08:00 ET RADCOM to Present at the Needham Networking & Security...

10 Oct, 2018, 07:00 ET RADCOM to Publish Q3-18 Results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

RADCOM Ltd.

Nov 07, 2018, 07:00 ET