RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"RADCOM continues to be a leading player in Network Function Virtualization. We are delivering successfully on our project commitments and operators continue to benefit from our advanced cloud-native technology," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "The Company continues to support its existing customers, advance its R&D activities, and focus its sales efforts on top-tier operators. Our strong balance sheet enables our continued investment in innovative technology designed to meet the needs of our leading clients and the forthcoming transition to NFV and 5G."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $8.5 million , down 12% compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Total revenues for the third quarter were , down 12% compared to in the third quarter of 2017. Net Income: GAAP net income for the period was $0.6 million , or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.2 million , or $0.10 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income for the period was $1.0 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million , or $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Both GAAP and non-GAAP results for the third quarter of 2018 included a $528,000 , or $0.04 per diluted share, benefit related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority compared to $155,000 , or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Both GAAP and non-GAAP results for the third quarter of 2018 included a , or per diluted share, benefit related to grants from the Israel Innovation Authority compared to , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017. Balance sheet: As of September 30, 2018 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposit of $67.6 million and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, and provides on-demand functionality that is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators.

RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its revenue guidance for 2018, continued investment in technology to meet the needs of its clients and transition to NFV as well as success in focusing on sales to top-tier operators, it is using foward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Operations (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 8,519 $ 9,645 $ 30,061 $ 26,602 Cost of revenues 1,660 3,163 7,427 7,828 Gross profit 6,859 6,482 22,634 18,774 Research and development, gross 3,933 2,280 11,429 7,507 Less - royalty-bearing participation 528 155 1,282 467 Research and development, net 3,405 2,125 10,147 7,040 Sales and marketing, net 2,401 2,333 8,725 8,219 General and administrative 657 991 2,647 3,149 Total operating expenses 6,463 5,449 21,519 18,408 Operating income 396 1,033 1,115 366 Financial income, net 282 175 655 325 Income before taxes on income 678 1,208 1,770 691 Taxes on income (44) (25) (57) (48) Net income $ 634 $ 1,183 $ 1,713 $ 643 Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.05 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing basic net income per ordinary share 13,701,844 11,747,443 13,600,849 11,698,246 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing diluted net

income per ordinary share 13,916,306 12,070,080 13,851,324 12,018,658

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP gross profit $ 6,859 $ 6,482 $ 22,634 $ 18,774 Stock-based compensation 25 67 102 134 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,884 $ 6,549 $ 22,736 $ 18,908 GAAP research and development, net $ 3,405 $ 2,125 $ 10,147 $ 7,040 Stock-based compensation 210 97 621 339 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 3,195 $ 2,028 $ 9,526 $ 6,701 GAAP sales and marketing, net $ 2,401 $ 2,333 $ 8,725 $ 8,219 Stock-based compensation 121 122 583 394 Non-GAAP sales and marketing, net $ 2,280 $ 2,211 $ 8,142 $ 7,825 GAAP general and administrative $ 657 $ 991 $ 2,647 $ 3,149 Stock-based compensation 10 200 402 859 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 647 $ 791 $ 2,245 $ 2,290 GAAP total operating expenses $ 6,463 $ 5,449 $ 21,519 $ 18,408 Stock-based compensation 341 419 1,606 1,592 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 6,122 $ 5,030 $ 19,913 $ 16,816 GAAP operating income $ 396 $ 1,033 $ 1,115 $ 366 Stock-based compensation 366 486 1,708 1,726 Non-GAAP operating income $ 762 $ 1,519 $ 2,823 $ 2,092 GAAP income before taxes on income $ 678 $ 1,208 $ 1,770 $ 691 Stock-based compensation 366 486 1,708 1,726 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 1,044 $ 1,694 $ 3,478 $ 2,417 GAAP net income $ 634 $ 1,183 $ 1,713 $ 643 Stock-based compensation 366 486 1,708 1,726 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,000 $ 1,669 $ 3,421 $ 2,369 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.02 0.04 0.12 0.15 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 13,916,306 12,070,080 13,851,324 12,018,658

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars) As of As of September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,576 $ 22,575 Restricted bank deposit - 36 Short-term bank deposit 40,000 40,000 Trade receivables, net 18,485 20,266 Inventories 350 1,199 Other receivables 1,733 2,685 Total Current Assets 88,144 86,761 Severance pay fund 3,103 3,052 Other long-term receivables 302 172 Property and equipment, net 1,841 1,924 Total Assets $ 93,390 $ 91,909 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 1,539 $ 1,828 Deferred revenues 811 2,601 Employee and payroll accruals 3,403 4,062 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,796 3,428 Total Current Liabilities 7,549 11,919 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred revenues 100 21 Accrued severance pay 3,600 3,573 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,700 3,594 Total Liabilities $ 11,249 $ 15,513 Shareholders' Equity Share capital $ 642 $ 628 Additional paid-in capital 135,274 131,491 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,622) (2,520) Accumulated deficit (51,153) (53,203) Total Shareholders' Equity 82,141 76,396 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 93,390 $ 91,909

