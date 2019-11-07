RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to announce that RADCOM's revenue grew 10% over the previous quarter. We have experienced steady growth this year, reflecting the continued progress we are making with our advanced virtual technology as well as the success of our agreements with Rakuten Mobile, AT&T, and other customers," commented Mr. Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's CEO. "We are encouraged by the traction we are gaining due to our technological expertise, evidenced by our increasing customer base, which includes multi-year agreements with Rakuten Mobile and now VimpelCom, one of the leading operators in Russia. These partnerships are providing us with enhanced, multi-year visibility into the Company's revenue stream."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $9.4 million , up 10% compared to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the third quarter were , up 10% compared to in the third quarter of 2018. Net Income (loss): GAAP net loss for the period was $(1.7) million , or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.6 million , or $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 .

GAAP net loss for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss): Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $(1.0) million , or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.0 million , or $0.07 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 .

Non-GAAP net loss for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018 Balance sheet: As of September 30, 2019 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $68.1 million and no debt.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native, container-based network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to NFV and 5G.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations, from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," "predict," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its continuing progress and continuing traction in its business and technology, its increasing customer base, its visibility and revenue stream, and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 9,389

$ 8,519

$ 23,981

$ 30,061 Cost of revenues 3,283

1,660

7,274

7,427 Gross profit 6,106

6,859

16,707

22,634 Research and development, gross 4,699

3,933

13,921

11,429 Less - royalty-bearing participation 597

528

1,413

1,282 Research and development, net 4,102

3,405

12,508

10,147 Sales and marketing 2,758

2,401

7,821

8,725 General and administrative 1,064

657

2,711

2,647 Total operating expenses 7,924

6,463

23,040

21,519 Operating income (loss) (1,818)

396

(6,333)

1,115 Financial income, net 217

282

698

655 Income (loss) before taxes on income (1,601)

678

(5,635)

1,770 Taxes on income (59)

(44)

(105)

(57)















Net income (loss) $ (1,660)

$ 634

$ (5,740)

$ 1,713















Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.12)

$ 0.05

$ (0.42)

$ 0.13 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.12)

$ 0.05

$ (0.42)

$ 0.12 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing basic net income

(loss) per ordinary share 13,797,115

13,701,844

13,769,987

13,600,849 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income

(loss) per ordinary share 13,797,115

13,916,306

13,769,987

13,851,324

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 6,106

$ 6,859

$ 16,707

$ 22,634 Stock-based compensation 61

25

156

102 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,167

$ 6,884

$ 16,863

$ 22,736 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,102

$ 3,405

$ 12,508

$ 10,147 Stock-based compensation 211

210

568

621 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 3,891

$ 3,195

$ 11,940

$ 9,526 GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,758

$ 2,401

$ 7,821

$ 8,725 Stock-based compensation 148

121

478

583 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,610

$ 2,280

$ 7,343

$ 8,142 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,064

$ 657

$ 2,711

$ 2,647 Stock-based compensation 252

10

435

402 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 812

$ 647

$ 2,276

$ 2,245 GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,924

$ 6,463

$ 23,040

$ 21,519 Stock-based compensation 611

341

1,481

1,606 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,313

$ 6,122

$ 21,559

$ 19,913 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,818)

$ 396

$ (6,333)

$ 1,115 Stock-based compensation 672

366

1,637

1,708 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,146)

$ 762

$ (4,696)

$ 2,823 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ (1,601)

$ 678

$ (5,635)

$ 1,770 Stock-based compensation 672

366

1,637

1,708 Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ (929)

$ 1,044

$ (3,998)

$ 3,478 GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,660)

$ 634

$ (5,740)

$ 1,713 Stock-based compensation 672

366

1,637

1,708 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (988)

$ 1,000

$ (4,103)

$ 3,421 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.12)

$ 0.05

$ (0.42)

$ 0.12 Stock-based compensation 0.05

0.02

0.12

0.12 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.07)

$ 0.07

$ (0.30)

$ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net

income (loss) per share 13,797,115

13,916,306

13,769,987

13,851,324

RADCOM Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(thousands of U.S. dollars)







As of

As of



September 30,

December 31,

2019 2018



(unaudited)





Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,504

$ 61,988

Short-term bank deposits 58,626

-

Trade receivables, net 13,473

20,381

Inventories 1,203

251

Other receivables 1,561

1,766



84,367





Total Current Assets 84,386











Non-Current Assets







Severance pay fund 3,336

2,967

Other long-term receivables 2,365

346

Property and equipment, net 1,619

1,832

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,861

-



13,181

5,145

Total Non-Current Assets











Total Assets $ 97,548

$ 89,531











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current Liabilities







Trade payables $ 3,143

$ 1,559

Deferred revenues 1,048

266

Employee and payroll accruals 3,940

3,420

Operating lease liabilities 1,198

-

Other payables and accrued expenses 3,813

2,281



13,142

7,526

Total Current Liabilities











Non-Current Liabilities







Deferred revenues 100

100

Accrued severance pay 3,926

3,425

Operating lease liabilities 5,024

-

Other long-term liabilities 993

-



10,043

3,525

Total Non-Current Liabilities











Total Liabilities $ 23,185

$ 11,051











Shareholders' Equity







Share capital $ 647

$ 643

Additional paid-in capital 137,378

135,730

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,641)

(2,612)

Accumulated deficit (61,021)

(55,281)











Total Shareholders' Equity 74,363

78,480



$ 97,548

$ 89,531

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













