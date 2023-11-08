RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $13.2 million

Significantly improved profitability

17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth

On track to exceed $50 million annual revenue

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Management comments:

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved record quarterly revenues of $13.2 million, up 10% year-over-year, and delivered a seventeenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, continuing the positive momentum from the first half of the year. Strong team execution led to good financial performance, driving revenue growth and bringing measurable improvements to our bottom line.

"We believe fourth quarter 2023 revenue growth and profitability improvements will continue and extend into 2024, as we provide operators with AI-powered analytics to ensure excellent customer experiences. This reinforces our guidance estimate that we will deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth in 2023 and scale up to a mid-size software company for the first time in the Company's history.

"Operators continue to roll out 5G and invest in their networks. The market direction is clear, while the pace may vary. We are engaged in multiple opportunities at different stages of maturity. These engagements include a mix of new and current customers as operators continue their 5G transformation. Therefore, we increase our investment in sales and marketing to meet the expected demand for our carrier-grade solutions.

Mr. Harari concluded, "The progress we have made in our overall business strategy and sales engagements demonstrates the value of our advanced technology and the strength of our business. Therefore, we are reiterating our 2023 guidance, expecting revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $53 million."

Financial highlights:

Total revenue for the third quarter was $13.2 million , compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

, compared to in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.3 million . The loss resulted from a one-time expense of $1.3 million due to a change in the forfeiture rate estimation. This reflects the company's success in retaining its key employees and the efficiency of the restricted share unit (RSU) grant plan from October 2021 .

. The loss resulted from a one-time expense of due to a change in the forfeiture rate estimation. This reflects the company's success in retaining its key employees and the efficiency of the restricted share unit (RSU) grant plan from . GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $2.4 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.0 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of or per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. GAAP net income for the first nine months was $1.1 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months was $6.3 million , or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million , or $0.11 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2022.

, or per diluted share, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of , or per diluted share for the first nine months of 2022. As of September 30, 2023 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $78.6 million and no debt.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time (3:00 pm Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

For those unable to listen to the call, a replay of the conference call will be available a few hours later in the investor relations section on the Company's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible acquisitions assets, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2023 revenue guidance, further increase to revenues and profitability in 2024, the potential to scale up to a mid-size software company, its ability to extend RADCOM's market availability to further potential customers, market trends in the adoption of 5G networks, its momentum, opportunities, expected demand, and potential growth as well as its expectation to increase in expenses on sales and marketing, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 13,195 $ 12,011 $ 37,590 $ 33,762 Cost of revenues 3,510 3,308 10,338 9,323 Gross profit 9,685 8,703 27,252 24,439 Research and development, gross 5,527 5,285 15,248 16,193 Less - royalty-bearing participation 104 187 546 602 Research and development, net 5,423 5,098 14,702 15,591 Sales and marketing 4,208 3,205 10,872 8,989 General and administrative 1,317 1,207 3,761 3,235 Total operating expenses 10,948 9,510 29,335 27,815 Operating loss (1,263) (807) (2,083) (3,376) Financial income, net 1,023 448 3,309 1,265 (Loss) income before taxes on income (240) (359) 1,226 (2,111) Taxes on income (41) (30) (105) (120)









Net (loss) income $ (281) $ (389) $ 1,121 (2,231)









Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ (0.02) $ (0.03) $ 0.07 $ (0.15) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per ordinary share 15,143,221 14,563,841 15,033,508 14,460,865 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share 15,143,221 14,563,841 15,691,545 14,460,865

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 9,685 $ 8,703 $ 27,252 $ 24,439 Stock-based compensation

207

101

370

292 Amortization of intangible assets

51

-

94

- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,943 $ 8,804 $ 27,716 $ 24,731 GAAP research and development, net $ 5,423 $ 5,098 $ 14,702 $ 15,591 Stock-based compensation

1,185

641

2,266

1,895 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,238 $ 4,457 $ 12,436 $ 13,696 GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,208 $ 3,205 $ 10,872 $ 8,989 Stock-based compensation

813

361

1,449

1,026 Amortization of intangible assets

27

-

48

- Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,368 $ 2,844 $ 9,375 $ 7,963 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,317 $ 1,207 $ 3,761 $ 3,235 Stock-based compensation

335

249

849

612 Acquisition related expenses

20

-

57

- Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 962 $ 958 $ 2,855 $ 2,623 GAAP total operating expenses $ 10,948 $ 9,510 $ 29,335 $ 27,815 Stock-based compensation

2,333

1,251

4,564

3,533 Amortization of intangible assets

27

-

48

- Acquisition related expenses

20

-

57

- Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 8,568 $ 8,259 $ 24,666 $ 24,282 GAAP operating loss $ (1,263) $ (807) $ (2,083) $ (3,376) Stock-based compensation

2,540

1,352

4,934

3,825 Amortization of intangible assets

78

-

142

- Acquisition related expenses

20

-

57

- Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,375 $ 545 $ 3,050 $ 449

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ (240)

$ (359)

$ 1,226

$ (2,111) Stock-based compensation 2,540

1,352

4,934

3,825 Amortization of intangible assets 78

-

142

- Acquisition related expenses 66

-

132

- Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 2,444

$ 993

$ 6,434

$ 1,714 GAAP net income (loss) $ (281)

$ (389)

$ 1,121

$ (2,231) Stock-based compensation 2,540

1,352

4,934

3,825 Amortization of intangible assets 78

-

142

- Acquisition related expenses 66

-

132

- Non-GAAP net income $ 2,403

$ 963

$ 6,329

$ 1,594 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.07

$ (0.15) Stock-based compensation 0.17

0.09

0.31

0.26 Amortization of intangible assets (*)

-

0.01

- Acquisition related expenses (*)

-

0.01

- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.15

$ 0.06

$ 0.40

$ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 15,843,711

14,971,391

15,691,545

14,886,509 (*) Less than $ 0.01















RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,458

$ 9,527 Short-term bank deposits 70,106

64,130 Trade receivables, net 13,677

11,074 Inventories 390

795 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,245

1,928 Total Current Assets 93,876

87,454







Non-Current Assets





Long-term bank deposits -

4,002 Severance pay fund 3,006

3,524 Other long-term receivables 1,711

2,557 Property and equipment, net 817

1,010 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,680

2,457 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,036

- Total Non-Current Assets 10,250

13,550







Total Assets $ 104,126

$ 101,004







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,360

$ 2,708 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,620

7,037 Employee and payroll accruals 4,910

5,198 Operating lease liabilities 907

1,024 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 9,604

6,829 Total Current Liabilities 20,401

22,796







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,806

3,973 Operating lease liabilities 681

1,452 Other liabilities 655

- Total Non-Current Liabilities 5,142

5,425







Total Liabilities $ 25,543

$ 28,221







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 728

$ 706 Additional paid-in capital 153,521

148,610 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,162)

(2,908) Accumulated deficit (72,504)

(73,625)







Total Shareholders' Equity 78,583

72,783 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 104,126

$ 101,004

