RADCOM Selected by Norlys (Telia Mobil Danmark A/S) to Monitor its 5G and 4G Networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it has secured a new multi-year contract with Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark. This contract provides Norlys with RADCOM's best-in-class automated solution - RADCOM ACE - to monitor customer experiences across 5G and 4G networks.

RADCOM ACE will comprehensively monitor Norlys' entire network across Denmark, end-to-end, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core. The RADCOM solution will deliver crucial vendor-agnostic insights that empower engineers to make informed network performance and quality decisions. By providing a unified 'single pane of glass', Norlys can efficiently monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot network performance, ensuring best-in-class user experiences for its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Norlys as a new customer and partner in Denmark," said Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM. "Norlys is renowned for its disruptive and innovative spirit and customer-centric approach to business. As they deploy their new mobile network, our automated assurance solution is designed to give them real-time insights, enabling Norlys to ensure outstanding customer quality. This collaboration aims to strengthen their position as a leading mobile operator in Denmark with the highest network quality."

"Following Norlys' recent acquisition of Telia Denmark, which closed in April 2024, we aim to offer customers in Denmark the best network and most innovative services as we seek to disrupt the mobile marketplace in Denmark," said Daniel Askeroth, Chief Technology Officer of Norlys' Networks and Infrastructure. "We want to fulfill our commitment to deliver top-quality services on the best network while leveraging the opportunities offered by 5G and beyond and, therefore, have partnered with RADCOM."

The RADCOM solution provides Norlys with an automated Performance Monitoring/Management system enhanced by artificial intelligence and machine learning. This enables faster issue resolution, optimizes engineering resources, and ensures proactive maintenance of service quality across the network. Additionally, the solution integrates seamlessly with other systems to enhance customer experiences and enable proactive complaint management while reducing costs. Furthermore, its advanced RAN analysis delivers precise, real-time insights into RAN network performance around the clock, enabling accurate identification of user experience issues and reflecting subscribers' experiences faithfully.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

