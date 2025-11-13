RADCOM to Participate in 6th Annual Needham Tech Week: 1x1 Conference on November 20, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced that Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Hadar Rahav, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in person at the 6th Annual Needham Tech Week: 1x1 Conference, taking place at the InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Management will be available for in-person 1x1 meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please get in touch with your Needham representative.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM uses powerful data-driven analytics to help operators ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

