RADCOM to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced that RADCOM's Chief Executive, Eyal Harari, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in New York City.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. Eyal will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please get in touch with your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham131/rdcm/2231210

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

Hadar.Rahav@radcom.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.