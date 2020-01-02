RADCOM to Present at Needham's 22nd Annual Growth Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), announced today that Eyal Harari, Chief Executive Officer, and Amir Hai, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Needham's 22nd Annual Growth Conference on January 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference, on January 15. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham sales person or Miri Segal at

msegal@ms-ir.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/rdcm/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

About Needham Growth Conference

The 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) provides institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to approximately 340 growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. In additional to presentations by senior executives, NGC features outstanding keynote speakers and a variety of thematic panels discussing critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2020 and beyond.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native, container-based network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to NFV and 5G. Powered by RADCOM's patented I.C.O.N technology, the RADCOM Network Intelligence suite delivers Intelligent, Container-based, On-demand, Network Analysis from the RAN to the Core for 5G assurance, utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. Utilizing cutting edge technology such as AI and machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

