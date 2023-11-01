RADCOM to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 14

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced that RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Harari, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 17th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:40 AM ET. Eyal will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please get in touch with your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the event will be available at:
https://wsw.com/webcast/needham136/rdcm/2237640

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected] 

Company contact:
Hadar Rahav
CFO
+972-77-7745062
hadar.rahav@radcom.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

