RADCOM to Publish Q1-18 Results on Tuesday, May 22, 2018

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available from May 23, 2018, on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to business insights. Comprised of MaveriQ service assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility, and Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence helps operators ensure end-to-end service quality and customer satisfaction across virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information, visit our website at www.radcom.com.

