TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (15:00 Israel Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:
From the US (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141
From other locations: +972-3-918-0609
For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available from May 23, 2018, on RADCOM's website.
About RADCOM
RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to business insights. Comprised of MaveriQ service assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility, and Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence helps operators ensure end-to-end service quality and customer satisfaction across virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information, visit our website at www.radcom.com.
For all investor enquiries, please contact:
Ran Vered
CFO
+972-77-774-5011
ranv@radcom.com
For all media enquiries, please contact:
Mark Rolston
Marketing Manager
+972-77-774-5036
markr@radcom.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radcom-to-publish-q1-18-results-on-tuesday-may-22-2018-300623281.html
SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.
