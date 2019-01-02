RADCOM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Company Management to hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM EST

News provided by

RADCOM Ltd.

Jan 30, 2019, 07:30 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-407-2553

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 13, 2019, on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor enquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:  
Miri Segal  
MS-IR LLC 
+1-917-607-8654  
msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact: 
Amir Hai 
Chief Financial Officer 
+972-77-774-5011 
amir.hai@radcom.com 

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.radcom.com/

Also from this source

Jan 02, 2019, 07:00 ET RADCOM to Present at Needham's 21st Annual Growth Conference...

Nov 07, 2018, 07:00 ET RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

RADCOM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

News provided by

RADCOM Ltd.

Jan 30, 2019, 07:30 ET