RADCOM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on Thursday, February 13, 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Thursday, February 13, 2020, before the Nasdaq Stock Market opens.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-668-9141

From other locations: +972-3-918-0609

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 14, 2020, on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native, container-based network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to NFV and 5G. Powered by RADCOM's patented I.C.O.N technology, the RADCOM Network Intelligence suite delivers Intelligent, Container-based, On-demand, Network Analysis from the RAN to the Core for 5G assurance, utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. Utilizing cutting edge technology such as AI and machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

