RADCOM to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 12, 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019, before the opening of trade on Nasdaq.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions.

To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-668-9141

From other locations: +972-3-9180609

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 13, 2019, on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

