RADCOM Wins Fierce Network Innovation Award for Best Network Test & Measurement Solution

Fierce Network has recognized the RADCOM Virtual Drive Test as the best in its category

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that the Fierce Network Innovation Awards recently selected it as the Network Test and Measurement category winner.

The award honored the RADCOM Virtual Drive Test solution's innovative approach to gathering real-time subscriber insights. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) accurately reconstructs transportation routes and assigns quality scores to each segment without depending on GPS or geographical data. This capability not only enhances the understanding of customer experience but also significantly reduces environmental impact and boosts the efficiency of engineering teams.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fierce Network for this award, which acknowledges RADCOM's innovative technology," said Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM. "Our Virtual Drive Test solution that leverages advanced AI capabilities combined with our best-in-class 5G assurance platform positions us to meet the evolving needs of our customers as they continue to roll out 5G networks."

The 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards official announcement acknowledged "the visionaries and innovators shaping the future of the network communications landscape," which "demonstrated exceptional potential to drive cost savings, enhance customer engagement and transform network capabilities."

RADCOM Virtual Drive Test continuously collects and analyzes network data without requiring engineers in the field. It obsoletes the reliance on physical drives to a new site and offers network insights across travel routes, regions, highways, railways, and urban or rural areas. Using actual customer data, the solution better identifies critical network problems and provides a more realistic understanding of traffic patterns.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

