RADCOM Wins Tender at a Top-Tier LATAM Operator, Securing an Additional Order for its RADCOM ACE Assurance Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced it was selected for its 4G and 5G assurance capabilities by a leading, top-tier operator in LATAM following a thorough tender process that evaluated multiple vendors. This new order expands RADCOM's deployment at this top-tier operator to its mobile network.

"We believe this is an important acknowledgment of the advanced technology and capabilities built into RADCOM ACE, which provides a unified solution for both 4G and 5G assurance. This integrated solution provides a compelling return on investment and long-term value to our customers," said Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO. "Our solution – RADCOM ACE – provides intelligent, automated assurance capabilities that will enable this leading top-tier operator to proactively resolve network quality degradations before they affect subscribers and improve the overall customer experience."

This new order covers assurance for this top-tier operator's 4G network while expecting to expand to their 5G network in the future. RADCOM ACE will monitor critical mobile services such as the operator's cloud-based VoLTE offering. The insights provided by RADCOM ACE will enable the operator to optimize and troubleshoot its end-to-end network performance from RAN to the core, proactively highlighting when degradations occur across the entire network. Typical VoLTE service concerns such as poor voice quality are monitored and detected, which will help the operator deliver top-quality VoLTE services nationwide.

We expect RADCOM ACE to play an essential role in helping operators transition to 5G by providing real-time insights into the subscriber experience and offering advanced capabilities to optimize network performance as 5G rolls out. This real-time network intelligence enables service providers, such as this leading LATAM operator, to enhance the customer experience delivered to millions of subscribers and support their 5G evolution.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential of the RADCOM ACE product in general and with respect to the specific operator mentioned in this press release, as well as its functionality and benefits, it uses forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

