RADCOM Wins TMC Award for NFV Innovation

"We are honored that TMC has recognized RADCOM for our innovative, cloud-native technology that provides operators a solution to assure their end-to-end services as they migrate to NFV, a critical stepping stone for launching 5G," said Rami Amit, RADCOM's Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product. "This award demonstrates our continued leadership in providing operators a dynamic solution that fully integrates with the operators' cloud platform to automatically adapt in real-time to network changes and ensure a high customer experience."

"Congratulations to RADCOM for receiving a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY NFV Innovation Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "This award represents RADCOM's dedication to addressing the real needs of operators as they transition to NFV and adopt cloud-native solutions. RADCOM Network Intelligence has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way to ensuring operators can smoothly transition to NFV and 5G."

RADCOM Network Intelligence is deployed at some of the leading telecom operators and enables full network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. RADCOM's solutions provide operators with:

Actionable network insights for multiple use cases such as assurance on the edge (micro-probes for multi-access edge computing), customer care, IoT service assurance, OTT application usage, proactive care for VIP groups, and roaming analysis;

Cost-efficient assurance of end-to-end services across high capacity hybrid and virtual networks;

Dynamic, on-demand service assurance and network visibility functions deployed as virtual network functions, instantiated and scaled in minutes; and

Integrated cloud-native service assurance and network visibility functions managed by the operators' NFV orchestration platform for closed-loop control and automated software lifecycle management.

With years of virtualization experience in the telecom market, RADCOM continues to develop and deploy carrier-grade solutions on large-scale NFV networks, thus ensuring that operators have a 5G-ready network intelligence solution that continually evolves with NFV standards.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance (MaveriQ), RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit http://www.radcom.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com .

For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com .



For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Ran Vered

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

ranv@radcom.com

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Rolston

Marketing Manager

+972-77-774-5036

markr@radcom.com

TMC Contact

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.