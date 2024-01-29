RADD Ohio announces partnership with AEG in Cleveland to reduce alcohol and drug impaired driving among young adults ages 18-25

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADD Ohio has announced a continued partnership with AEG in 2024 in the form of branding and messaging on digital screens, and live activations at concert events in the Cleveland area that appeal to young adults ages 18-25.

Conducted by the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Misuse Prevention (HECAOD) and Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving (RADD), the RADD Ohio Project works to reach its target audience where they study, live, work and play. RADD Ohio selects concerts for activations that feature a diverse range of artists and take place in the winter, spring, and summer touring seasons of 2024. The activations will provide RADD Ohio team members an opportunity to engage young adult concertgoers with positive, proactive messages about the importance of making a plan to get home safely, using fun activities, games, ticket giveaways and other promotions.

"The safety of young adults is a top priority for both RADD Ohio and AEG," said Erin Meluso, President of RADD. "This partnership will enable us to meet young adults where they're at and deliver our message about always planning ahead for roundtrip rideshare, a DD or public transit to get everyone safety."

RADD Ohio is funded through a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, which also includes media buys with concert and sports venues to generate awareness about the risks of impaired driving.

RADD Ohio's event activation schedule and other information can be found at www.raddohio.org .

About RADD OHIO

RADD Ohio is a collaborative effort between the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving) and the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at The Ohio State University. Together they partner with entertainment venues through AEG and Ohio college campuses statewide to educate young adults on the importance of making a plan to get everyone home safely. To learn more, please visit www.raddohio.org .

About RADD

California-based RADD has been honored with three prestigious national awards, two National Highway Traffic Safety Association Lifesavers Awards and one Governors Highway Safety Association Award in acknowledgement of its outstanding DUI prevention work with teens, younger adults ages 18-34 and communities, inclusive of regional and national coalition-building. RADD's primary focus is creating lifestyle-oriented alcohol and drug driving prevention programming for college students. The RADD Ohio Project is the pilot for a national model that will be expanding to other states. To learn more, please visit www.radd.org and www.raddohio.org .

About Ohio Traffic Safety Office

As a division within the Ohio Department of Public Safety, OTSO's mission is to save lives and reduce injuries on Ohio's roads through creative leadership, innovative education and comprehensive enforcement programs. OTSO strives to work in partnership with local, state and federal entities to advance equity in highway safety programs, ensuring they benefit all road users in Ohio. For Federal Fiscal Year 2024, OTSO awarded over $23 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. To learn more, please visit https://otso.ohio.gov/ .

About the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery

An academic center at The Ohio State University, the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) is a collaboration between the College of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and the Office of Student Life. It provides tools, training and technical assistance to campus professionals working to address collegiate substance misuse across the continuum. For more information on HECAOD, please visit https://hecaod.osu.edu/

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 350 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

