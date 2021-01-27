RADD Ohio Launches RADD TV, a New Platform Connecting Musicians and Fans in the Age of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you can't go to a concert, the concert must come to you. At a moment when live music is paused indefinitely, RADD TV from RADD® Ohio is giving college students a new platform to connect with their favorite musicians and artists.

RADD TV is part of RADD Ohio's campaign aimed at reducing the number of college students driving under the influence by empowering them to make plans to get home safely before using alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

Nearly 2 million college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are estimated to have driven under the influence of alcohol in the past year, and driving under the influence of cannabis and prescription medications is on the rise.

The campaign, a joint venture between RADD Ohio and The Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) at The Ohio State University, was launched in January 2020 to promote its "plan ahead" message through interactive experiences at concert venues in Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland. In support, grant funding from the Ohio Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA/USDOT), has been renewed through September 30, 2021.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down venues and cancelled concerts, RADD Ohio ramped its new RADD TV platform to continue to engage with students. RADD TV is now giving musicians a new, exciting opportunity to perform and connect with fans while live events are suspended. It's a much-needed opportunity for musicians to continue performing and to remind their fans to plan ahead before using alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

Exclusive performances, interviews, Q&A sessions, Tonight Show-style games and more are now available on the RADD TV YouTube Channel and at raddohio.org/radd-tv

Learn more about RADD Ohio at raddohio.org/

About RADD Ohio

Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving (RADD) Ohio is a nonprofit organization that empowers college students to make smart decisions to get home safely while impaired. RADD Ohio partners with the entertainment industry and corporate and state partners to save lives and reduce injuries from impaired driving through educational programs targeted at young adults. RADD utilizes evidence-based strategies to highlight the necessity of safe driving practices.

The current campaign is a partnership between RADD Ohio and The Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) at The Ohio State University. The campaign is funded by a grant received by HECAOD from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to develop and implement impaired driving prevention strategies targeting college-age students in Ohio.

Visit raddohio.org to learn more.

About the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery

An academic center at The Ohio State University, the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) is a collaboration between the College of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and the Office of Student Life. It provides tools, training and technical assistance to campus professionals working to address collegiate substance misuse across the continuum.

For more information on HECAOD, please visit hecaod.osu.edu.

