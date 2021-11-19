Raddish Enhances Kids' Cooking Experience With New Digital Cooking Platform Raddish+ and Two New Product Lines

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids, the leading kids culinary subscription kit and cooking club, today announced the launch of Raddish+ — a digital library of Raddish recipes, culinary skills and more. In addition, Raddish has introduced two new experiential culinary lines just in time for holiday shopping.

In addition, Raddish has introduced two new experiential culinary lines just in time for holiday shopping.

Raddish+ features a library of over 120 of the culinary club's most popular recipes as well as dozens of culinary skills and exclusive bonus content. New recipes will be added monthly and members will be able to access content from the current month's kit as soon as it is released. The platform allows members to follow along Raddish Kids' signature 12-step illustrated recipe cards from their tablet, mobile device or computer in an even easier-to-follow format designed with kids in mind. Members can also save their favorite recipes for easy access in the future. Raddish+ can be added to any Raddish subscription for just $7/month. Anyone can enjoy the basic version of Raddish+ for free.

"Our members have been requesting an online platform for years and we're thrilled to provide them with Raddish+ as a way to access hundreds of our most popular recipes and experience Raddish anytime, anywhere," said Samantha Barnes, Founder of Raddish Kids. "Additionally, we are excited to offer more ways for families to make delicious memories together with our new Cook-Along Kits and Global Cuisine Line."

In addition to the launch of the new Raddish+ platform, Raddish is also expanding its offerings ahead of the holiday season with the addition of Cook-Along Kits and a Global line.

Raddish Cook-Along Kits offer children the opportunity to make a recipe alongside a Raddish culinary coach, learning special culinary tips and tricks to execute the recipe successfully. Each kit includes one Raddish recipe guide, a culinary tool and access to the exclusive pre-recorded virtual culinary class. The kits are available for a variety of fun recipes, including Gingerbread Cookies, Apple Cider Donuts, Sushi Maki Rolls and more. They make great stocking stuffers and retail for $15.

Children looking to expand their minds and palates can now travel the world with their taste buds through the launch of the new Raddish Global Collection. This new line lets kids enjoy a culinary adventure either through a single Raddish global cooking kit or a pre-selected Continental Bundle of four regional kits from Europe, Asia, or The Americas. Kids can also create their own adventure, choosing four kits of their liking. Single kits retail for $24 and Continental bundles for $84.

These offerings build upon the traditional Raddish kit which delivers culinary fun to kids' doorsteps through a monthly thematic kit. Themes range from seasons and holidays to creative cookery and cultural cuisine. Each kit includes three recipe guides, a culinary tool, apron patch, an immersive activity, Table Talk conversation cards and more. Raddish offers a month-to-month subscription package as well as 3-, 6- and 12-month subscriptions in addition to single kit purchases. A free apron is included with 3-, 6- and 12-month subscriptions. For a limited time, Raddish is offering a free Gingerbread Cook-Along kit with the purchase of a 6- and 12-month subscription, while supplies last.

To learn more about Raddish and its offerings, visit www.raddishkids.com.

About Raddish Kids

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Designed for kids ages 4-14 by chefs and educators, each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.

