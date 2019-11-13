Raddish Gets Kids Cooking This Holiday Season with Festive Kits and Helpful Tips

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids , the leading authority in teaching kids to cook, is making it easy for kids to contribute to the holiday table this November and December. Its " Thanksgiving Table" kit, available for purchase until November 20th, features recipes for Corn Muffins with Stuffing Butter, Turkey Noodle Soup and Apple Crumb Pie, teaching kids key skills such as cutting herbs, roasting, and preparing a pie crust. The kit also includes a ladle, a table decorating activity , an apron patch and table talk conversation starter cards, as well as online bonus materials , including dietary modifications.

The December kit from Raddish is "Holiday Traditions" and celebrates a variety of traditional holiday recipes from multiple cultures. Through Raddish, kids learn the life skill of cooking in a fun, exciting and delicious way and parents are able to have meaningful experiences with their children.

Designed by chefs and educators for kids aged 4 -14 of all abilities, Raddish is the perfect experiential gift that keeps giving. Kids learn the crucial life skill of cooking in a fun, exciting and delicious way and parents are able to have meaningful experiences with their children in the kitchen and at the dinner table.

"Raddish excites and empowers children to be more confident, independent, and adventurous while giving families an experience that brings them closer together," said Samantha Barnes, founder of Raddish. "The beauty of Raddish is that each time a child makes one of our recipes, they take something new from the experience whether that be learning a culinary skill, trying a new flavor or ingredient, gaining insight into a new culture or subject or making a new memory with their loved ones."

TIPS FOR INCLUDING KIDS IN THE HOLIDAY PLANNING AND TRADITIONS

Traditions take hold at an early age. Raddish founder Samantha Barnes shares the following ways to give kids a special role in the festivities.

1) Let the kids cook! Kids are fully capable of chopping, stirring and measuring. Some rad recipes to try are a Turkey Cheeseball , Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce , Gingerbread Pancakes , Cinnamon Orange Candied Pecans and Caramel Cracker Bark.

2) Let kids set and decorate the family table. Invite kids to write out their own Thanksgiving menus , decorate place cards and craft a centerpiece.

3) Put the kids in charge of dinner entertainment. Start with the perfect Spotify playlist , and add some dinner theater or a musical performance.

4) Let them make gifts from the heart. This season, kids can gift delicious kindness with an edible gift they make for friends, family, teachers, neighbors and more. Raddish has compiled a list of edible gift recipes to make the experience easy, fun and exciting. Choose from flavored salts, candied pecans, spiced cider mix and a homemade cookie mix among many others, and personalize each with a free printable gift tag.

The Parents Choice Organization recently recognized Raddish Kids with a Parents Choice Gold Award -- the only subscription box to receive their highest honor -- in addition to a CUBE Best Customer Experience award. Inc. Magazine ranked the company as the 362nd fastest-growing private U.S. company on its Inc. 500 list for its growth of more than 1,200 percent over the past three years. Raddish Kids is on track to ship its millionth kit this year.

Raddish kits are available at www.raddishkids.com and Amazon.com . More information is available at www.raddishkids.com.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

