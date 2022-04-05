Raddish Kids Announces 2022 Kids Culinary Scholarship Program to Empower Kids in the Kitchen

Ten Children Passionate about Cooking Will Be Selected to Receive Raddish Culinary Classes & Cooking Kits, Challenge Butter, & More

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids —the award-winning kids' culinary subscription box and leading resource in teaching kids to cook—is giving 10 children the opportunity to hone their cooking skills with the return of the Raddish Scholarship Program.

The program was introduced to offer children with a keen interest in cooking the resources to pursue their passion. As part of the Raddish Scholarship program, 10 recipients will each receive:

The Raddish Scholarship Program was introduced to offer children with a keen interest in cooking the resources to pursue their passion. Ten children will receive a year's subscription to Raddish, monthly cooking classes with a culinary coach, a year's supply of Challenge Butter and a grocery stipend. As part of the Raddish Scholarship program, 10 children will have a monthly virtual cooking class with a Raddish Culinary Coach.

A year-long subscription to Raddish and Raddish+, beginning May 2022

Monthly virtual cooking classes with a Raddish Culinary Coach

A grocery stipend of $500 , provided by Challenge Butter

, provided by Challenge Butter A year's supply of Challenge Butter

Each virtual class will help children learn a key culinary skill and technique, as well as master a new Raddish recipe. The participants will be able to put these new skills to use when making other Raddish recipes with their grocery stipend and supplies of freshly churned Challenge Butter.

Kids can learn more and apply for the scholarship at https://www.raddishkids.com/scholarship . The deadline to enter is April 15, 2022.

"Raddish was designed to prepare kids for all stages of a delicious life: arming them with the culinary confidence to help their parents make dinner, to bake muffins for a neighbor, and ultimately feed themselves well as adults," said Samantha Barnes, Founder/CEO of Raddish Kids. "We're thrilled to offer these children this opportunity and are grateful for our partner Challenge Butter who recognizes the value and importance of teaching kids to cook."

"Raddish is inspiring and enabling the next generation of home cooks and we couldn't be more honored to support this program," said Lisa Totah, Director of Marketing for Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. "These children will use these skills for the rest of their lives, and we are honored to play a role in their culinary journey."

The Raddish Kids Culinary Scholarship is part of its stewardship program, which aims to show love through food and the act of cooking, bring families together and build community. Over the years, Raddish has provided support to communities in need, donating 50,000 kits to families suddenly homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more than $100,000 to partner charities such as World Central Kitchen – the organization founded by Chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by former middle school teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Since its inception in 2014, Raddish has introduced 100 cooking kits and has taught more than half a million children the joys of cooking. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.

ABOUT CHALLENGE BUTTER

Award-winning Challenge Butter has been churning its butters from family-owned dairies daily since its inception in 1911. Today, it is one of the top butter brands in the nation and is part of Challenge Dairy Products portfolio of retail products which include traditional butter, spreadable butters, European-style butters, cream cheese and its new line of sweet and savory Snack Spreads. Challenge is a pioneer in the quality of butter products, being responsible for many industry firsts and today, with an eye on the future, its family dairy farmers are leaders in sustainable farming and animal welfare practices. Visit Challenge on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ChallengeButter or at www.ChallengeButter.com .

Challenge Dairy Products, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is a cooperative association responsible for the marketing and distribution of dairy products produced from 400 family-owned dairies. Through a long-standing history as a manufacturer and distributor, Challenge Dairy Products, Inc has become proficient in providing product offerings in butter, cheeses, dairy fluids, eggs, salad dressings, desserts, ice cream, mayonnaise, oils and more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Parnell

[email protected]

720-515-3651

SOURCE Raddish Kids