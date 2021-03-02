Raddish Kids Celebrates Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" Release with Free Digital Cooking Kit

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids - the award-winning kids' culinary subscription kit and monthly cooking club for kids - has collaborated with Disney to celebrate the release of the all-new fantasy action-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access* for an additional fee, starting March 5th, 2021, with a free downloadable Raddish cooking kit available today. This digital cooking kit features recipes that the entire family can make together, with the kids leading the charge.

The free downloadable digital Raddish cooking kit features three illustrated recipes as well as Table Talk conversation cards and a bonus educational lesson that teaches kids about the cuisine and flavors of Southeast Asia. Before embarking on Raya's journey, families can go on a culinary adventure, making and enjoying recipes celebrating Raya's homeland Kumandra - a magical land inspired by the culture and cuisine of Southeast Asia.

Magic, mythology, and heart-pounding action fuel the journey of Raya - a young warrior and sworn protector of the sacred dragon gem. Audiences will travel alongside Raya as she discovers the last dragon and assembles an eclectic team to save their broken kingdom from an ominous force.

Before embarking on Raya's journey, families can go on a culinary adventure, making and enjoying recipes celebrating Raya's homeland Kumandra - a magical land inspired by the culture and cuisine of Southeast Asia.

"We're thrilled to create these recipes in celebration of Raya and the Last Dragon, introducing families to the flavors of the Southeast Asian cuisine that inspired the setting for the film," said Raddish founder Samantha Barnes. "Families are in for a treat, making and enjoying a meal together before joining Raya on her spectacular adventure."

The free downloadable digital Raddish cooking kit features three illustrated recipes designed for children as well as Table Talk conversation cards and a bonus educational lesson that teaches kids about the cuisine and flavors of Southeast Asia. In this kit, families can learn to make Shrimp Noodles, Pork Lettuce Wraps and Mango Sticky Rice.

Additionally, Raddish Kids and Disney are inviting families to learn to make the Shrimp Noodles alongside a Raddish instructor in a pre-recorded virtual cook-along where a Disney chef also makes an appearance. The digital cooking kit is available at www.raddishkids.com/disneyraya today and a step-by-step cook-along video will be added at a later date.

Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon can be seen in theaters or ordered on Disney+ with Premier Access* starting March 5, 2021. *Additional Fee Required.

ABOUT DISNEY'S RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon" travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well. "Raya and the Last Dragon" features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon "Dumbfoundead" Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, 2021.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by former middle school teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Parnell

[email protected]

720-515-3651

SOURCE Raddish