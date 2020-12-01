Raddish Kids Introduces a Scholarship Program for Underserved Kids With a Passion for Cooking

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids —the award-winning kids' culinary subscription box and leading resource in teaching kids to cook—is focused on giving back this holiday season with two new initiatives:

- The Raddish Scholarship Program, in partnership with Challenge Butter , gives 10 deserving children the opportunity to learn to cook as well as groceries and tools to assist in their culinary journey.

- The Raddish "12 Days of Giving" Campaign donates 10% of each Raddish purchase made between Dec. 1 - 12th (up to $10,000) to World Central Kitchen - the non-profit founded by Chef José Andrés that organizes chefs to feed people in the aftermath of natural disasters and throughout the pandemic.

"At Raddish, we believe in the power of food to instill confidence, bring families together, build communities, expand conversation, and strengthen relationships," said Samantha Barnes, Founder of Raddish Kids. "We're thrilled to partner with like-minded companies and organizations to make an impactful difference in the lives of others through the simple act of cooking and the comfort of food."

THE RADDISH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM:

The Raddish Scholarship Program was created for children who have expressed a desire and zest to learn to cook but lack the resources to do so. Challenge Butter has partnered with Raddish to provide the necessary groceries and tools for the scholarship winners.

Each honoree will receive:

- A year-long subscription to Raddish (beginning January 2021 and ending December 2021)

- Monthly virtual cooking classes with a Raddish Culinary Coach

- A grocery stipend of $500, provided by Challenge Butter

- A year's supply of Challenge Butter*

Applications for the Raddish Scholarship are available at www.raddishkids.com/scholarship and must be submitted by December 31, 2020. Selected recipients will be notified in early January.

12 DAYS OF GIVING CAMPAIGN:

Beginning Giving Tuesday (December 1, 2020) and through the first 12 days of December, Raddish will donate 10% of each purchase made on Raddishkids.com (up to $10,000) to World Central Kitchen. World Central Kitchen has activated hundreds of restaurants and kitchens across America to distribute more than 30 million meals (and growing!) to communities that need support like students and frontline medical professionals. More details are available at www.raddishkids.com/givingtuesday .

These initiatives are the most recent among a list of efforts made by Raddish Kids to help those in need. In March 2020, Raddish gave away 50,000 free cooking kits to support families suddenly homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past summer, Raddish donated 100% of sales of a vintage e-kit (more than $10,000!) to the #ChefsForAmerica program at World Central Kitchen.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by former middle school teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.

*Challenge Butter will provide the monetary value of a year's supply of butter ($120 value) in states where it is illegal to give away free dairy products.

Contact:

Jennifer Parnell

[email protected]

720-515-3651

SOURCE Raddish