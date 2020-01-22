Raddish Kids is Making Mealtime a Family Affair With the Launch of "Rad Family Dinners"

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids, the leading culinary subscription kit that teaches kids to cook, is kicking off 2020 with one simple goal: getting families to cook and eat more meals together. A culinary resource for kids and families alike, Raddish has launched "Rad Family Dinners"– a free, themed weekly e-newsletter that shares tips and recipes from popular recipe creators and cookbook authors – to make family meal planning and preparation approachable, easy and fun.

Raddish has launched "Rad Family Dinners"- a free, themed weekly e-newsletter that shares tips and recipes from popular recipe creators and cookbook authors - to make family meal planning and preparation approachable, easy and fun. Raddish Kids is kicking off 2020 with one simple goal: getting families to cook and eat more meals together. Research shows that kids who dine regularly with their parents are healthier, happier and have stronger bonds with their parents.

According to Harvard University's Family Dinner Project, about half of American families rarely have family dinner. Yet, research shows that kids who dine regularly with their parents are healthier physically , mentally and emotionally and have stronger relationships with their parents. From preventing substance abuse and eating disorders to getting better grades and having a more positive self-image, family dinners have shown to have an incredibly positive impact.

Each "Rad Family Dinner" newsletter features a new theme with tips and a variety of recipes. The first week's recipes center around DIY Dinners—easy-to-make dinners that each family member can customize to his or her tastes—and includes Doodle Bowls, Pizza Pinwheels, Cheese Fondue, Taco Night and Cookie Dough Bites. The theme for Week Two is "Dinner and a Movie" and highlights meals inspired by fun family films.

"Encouraging families to take a break from 'the busy', and gather in the kitchen to make and eat more meals together is the motivation behind 'Rad Family Dinners'," said Raddish founder Samantha Barnes. "As a mom, I realize that making family meals is oftentimes the first thing to go. We hope these free weekly recipe guides that are centered on a fun theme, will make the kitchen a place where families can find time to talk, laugh, cook and connect."

Samantha shares the following tips to help families make family mealtimes a regular occurrence:

Meal Plan Together! The excitement begins when families sit down together to review recipes and decide what to make and enjoy together. Kids love having a say in what is served and a hand in what is made.

The excitement begins when families sit down together to review recipes and decide what to make and enjoy together. Kids love having a say in what is served and a hand in what is made. Make Grocery Shopping a Game. Nothing puts a damper on a cooking party than missing an ingredient. Make your shopping lists on the weekend and make the experience a family scavenger hunt where each child is responsible for ingredients in a certain recipe or section. Grocery shopping is a life skill and it's amazing how well kids behave when a once boring activity becomes a game.

Nothing puts a damper on a cooking party than missing an ingredient. Make your shopping lists on the weekend and make the experience a family scavenger hunt where each child is responsible for ingredients in a certain recipe or section. Grocery shopping is a life skill and it's amazing how well kids behave when a once boring activity becomes a game. Pick a Date . Be realistic in the days you can actually make time to cook and eat together. Mark dates on the calendar so meals are noted as priorities. Start with one meal a week and work your way up as you find your rhythm. Even one meal a week together is better than none!

. Be realistic in the days you can actually make time to cook and eat together. Mark dates on the calendar so meals are noted as priorities. Start with one meal a week and work your way up as you find your rhythm. Even one meal a week together is better than none! It Doesn't Have to be Dinner. A meal made and prepared together can happen any time of the day: breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner. Set your schedule for what works best for your family!

A meal made and prepared together can happen any time of the day: breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner. Set your schedule for what works best for your family! Take a Break from the Busy. We are all busy but changing the mentality of you have to get dinner on the table vs you get to make dinner with your family, catch up, slow down and enjoy one another can make all the difference in the experience.

We are all busy but changing the mentality of you to get dinner on the table vs you to make dinner with your family, catch up, slow down and enjoy one another can make all the difference in the experience. Celebrate your Creations. Food brings us all together and that doesn't end when you sit down to enjoy the meal together. Talk about your triumphs in the kitchen, what you might do differently, what you like best/least and savor each bite and moment.

For more information or to sign up for the "Rad Family Dinners" e-newsletter, visit www.raddishkids.com/radfamilydinners .

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Parnell

232868@email4pr.com

720-515-3651

SOURCE Raddish

Related Links

http://www.raddishkids.com

