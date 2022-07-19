Raddish Kids Launches New Baking Club and Global Eats Club to Empower Kids to Pursue Their Culinary Passions

Club Subscribers Gain Free Access to Hundreds of Raddish Recipes on Raddish+

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids – the award-winning kids' culinary subscription box and leading resource in teaching kids to cook – today announced the launch of the Raddish Baking Club and Raddish Global Eats Club, in addition to the original Raddish Cooking Club, to cater to kids' expanding culinary interests. Raddish subscribers also gain free access to all Raddish recipes on Raddish+ – the digital collection of the entire library of Raddish recipes, select culinary skills and bonus content.

The Raddish Baking Club is designed for kids seeking star baker status! Each kit includes two recipe guides: a "Quick Bake" – a dish that can be made in less than an hour – and a "Star Bake" – an in-depth 18-step recipe resulting in a show-stopping dessert. Each kit features a fun star bake embellishment such as sprinkles, sanding sugar, cake toppers, candy letters, etc., as well as a culinary tool, apron patch, and Table Talk cards.

The Raddish Global Eats Club takes kids on a culinary adventure through their taste buds to different parts of the world. Kids will expand their palates and minds each month, learning about other cultures, cuisines, and traditions. Each kit focuses on a new country or region and features three recipe guides, a quality kid-sized cooking tool, a fun hands-on activity, game and/or craft, an apron patch, Table Talk cards and online bonus content such as a musical playlist, recipes, games, and more.

These clubs join the original Raddish Cooking Club that ships a new culinary kit each month with a different theme that teaches kids to kids make a variety of recipes from classics and seasonal favorites to global cuisine and scientific cookery. Each kit includes three recipe guides, a quality kid-sized cooking tool, a fun hands-on activity, game and/or craft, an apron patch, and online bonus content such as a musical playlist, recipes, games, and more.

Club memberships now include access to all Club recipes and past Raddish recipes for free on Raddish+ . The platform allows members to follow along Raddish Kids' signature 12-step illustrated recipe cards from their favorite device. This new free offering gives subscribers access to hundreds of past Raddish recipes and up to 10 new recipes a month.

"Kids' interest in cooking is stronger than ever which is why we are offering options that appeal to their culinary interests – giving them the chance to cook our entire collection of hundreds of recipes through our new free offering," said Samantha Barnes, Founder and CEO of Raddish Kids. "Realizing families' budgets are being stretched to the max right now, we want to be a company that is offering more for less – allowing our members to enjoy more quality time in the kitchen, making delicious memories with their family and friends."

Raddish kits are designed to teach kids ages 4-14 every step of the recipe creation from grocery shopping and measuring ingredients to key culinary skills and kitchen safety so that kids can eventually make any recipe that appeals to them. A free apron is included in three-, six- and 12-month subscriptions. Individual kits can also be purchased as well as culinary tool sets and bite-size Cook-Along Kits . Prices range from $16 - $24 depending on your subscription plan. Available on RaddishKids.com or Amazon.com.

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by former middle school teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, resource for teaching kids to cook, nurturing their confidence in the kitchen, expanding their palates, and making learning delicious. Raddish offers three Cooking Clubs that cater to kids' culinary interests. These include the Raddish Cooking Club, Raddish Baking Club and Raddish Global Eats Club. Each Raddish cooking kit is designed by parents, educators and chefs to teach kids the joys of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and hands-on activities while taking the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, and other academic subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Since its inception in 2014, Raddish has introduced more than 100 cooking kits and has taught more than half a million children the joys of cooking. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.

