Radford University & Academic Partnerships Team Up to Offer Affordable and Quality Online Programs in Nursing and Business

RADFORD, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radford University has entered into an agreement with Academic Partnerships (AP) to provide its highly sought-after and affordable degree programs throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond. The partnership will support the delivery of existing programs in an expanded online format, beginning with Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Master of Business Administration degrees.

Through this partnership, Radford University will also expand its outreach of the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab by offering cybersecurity and geospatial intelligence certificates to help individuals accelerate their careers in technology, with additional certificate programs planned in the future to meet the expanding workforce demands of Virginia and beyond. The expanded programs will also help combat the impact of COVID-19 on the economy by providing working adults with affordable and easily accessible degree programs in critical, high-growth fields.

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., said, "Radford University is honored to enter into this important collaboration with Academic Partnerships, a well-known and highly-regarded company that has assisted institutions in reaching new student markets by implementing and supporting fully online programs that are both in-demand and top-quality. The important work associated with this new partnership will be driven by our world-class faculty with strong support from various administrative areas. The Radford family looks forward to welcoming new Highlanders to both engage and learn in fully online environments now and well into the future!"

Helping facilitate this affordable and quality delivery model is Academic Partnerships (AP), a leading online facilitator in the U.S. Based in Dallas, Texas. AP is a partner to more than 50 universities across the country, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education.

"We, at Academic Partnerships, are proud to help Radford University expand access to its top-quality degree programs," said Rob Ganji, chief executive officer. "At AP, we're passionate about the positive impact of affordable education to students and their families, and we look forward to helping offer more opportunities to students in Virginia and across the surrounding states. We've deliberately designed our business model to ensure that our university partners, such as Radford University, and Academic Partnerships serve distinct roles and utilize each of our core competencies to deliver a high-quality student experience and enable student success."

"Under the terms of our working relationship, Radford and its faculty continue to drive academic quality by controlling all aspects of the online programs, such as teaching, curriculum and course content, admissions, student grading, financial aid and credentialing," said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lyn Lepre, Ph.D. "It was very important to us that the programs be driven by Radford faculty, while AP works in partnership with our faculty to convert their courses to an online format and recruit and help retain students through program completion. In this way, we are aligned to help ensure student success is paramount across the duration of the program."

For more information on these programs or other programs offered by Radford University, please visit www.radford.edu.

For more information about Academic Partnerships, please visit https://www.academicpartnerships.com/.

