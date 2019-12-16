Radford University announces $13 million investment in new scholarship program

RADFORD, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Radford University announced the establishment of the Highlander Distinction Program, a four-year, renewable scholarship for incoming students studying on the main campus. Through the program, the University will invest approximately $13 million in new financial aid to be awarded over the next four years.

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said, "This significant investment, which is unprecedented in Radford University's storied history, speaks to our continued efforts to recruit and retain high-quality students who enter our campus as curious scholars and aspiring professionals and leave our campus as subject matter experts and strong citizen leaders. This new program is a direct reflection of the University's unwavering dedication to student success through transformational experiences both in and out of the classroom."

The Highlander Distinction Program will offer both merit-based and need-based awards, as well as a combination of both award types. The awards, which are available to both in-state and out-of-state students, are renewable throughout an undergraduate student's four years with a 3.0 GPA requirement for continued eligibility.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Craig Cornell said, "The program's eligibility model aligns with Radford University's strong focus on academic achievement with awards available throughout the undergraduate experience. Freshman students entering for the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first recipients and comprise the program's inaugural cohort. Initial award notifications will be distributed within the next two weeks to the first set of Highlander Distinction scholars."

In addition to existing University-funded scholarships and the significant investment in the Highlander Distinction Program, Radford students are expected to receive more than $2 million in scholarships made possible by generous donors through the Radford University Foundation during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Foundation's level of scholarship funding has doubled in the past decade due to increased funding from dedicated supporters. In combination with other existing forms of financial aid, such as state and federal initiatives, the Highlander Distinction Program represents a substantial step forward in keeping a Radford University education accessible, affordable and attainable for future students and their families.

About Radford University

Radford University is a comprehensive public university of 11,870 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives. Radford University serves the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation through a wide range of academic, cultural, human service and research programs. Well known for its strong faculty/student bonds, innovative use of technology in the learning environment and vibrant student life on a beautiful 204-acre American classical campus, Radford University offers students many opportunities to get involved and succeed in and out of the classroom. The University offers 76 bachelor's degree programs in 47 disciplines, three associate degrees, and six certificates at the undergraduate level; 27 master's programs in 22 disciplines and six doctoral programs at the graduate level; and 14 post-baccalaureate certificates and one post-master's certificate. In addition to robust academic offerings and engaging student experiences on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, Radford University also offers a clinical-based educational experience for more than 1,000 students living and learning in Roanoke, Virginia as part of Radford University Carilion, a public-private partnership focused on the cutting-edge delivery of health sciences programming, outreach and service.

CONTACT: Margaret (Peggy) McCue, 540-831-5182, mmccue1@radford.edu

SOURCE Radford University