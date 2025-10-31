Radia and Atitech Announce Strategic Collaboration for WindRunner™

Agreement Expands Radia's Global Supply Network with Europe's Leading Independent MRO Provider

ROME and NAPLES, Italy, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia, the international aerospace company developing the world's largest cargo aircraft, WindRunner™, today announced a strategic collaboration with Atitech, the largest independent MRO provider in the EMEA region. Under the Memorandum of Understanding the parties signed, the companies will pursue collaboration in several areas, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), engineering services and support to Radia's Final Assembly Line.

The collaboration extends Radia's growing global supply network and reinforces its commitment to partnering with world-class aerospace and industrial leaders across design, production, and lifecycle support. Atitech's extensive maintenance capabilities and global reputation for technical excellence will play a key role in ensuring operational readiness and reliability for WindRunner's outsized air cargo missions.

Atitech joins a strong and growing network of Radia partners, including Leonardo, MA Group, Aciturri, and Aeronnova Aerospace, that together are supporting the design, production, and future operation of WindRunner. These partnerships strengthen Radia's European industrial base and expand the company's ability to deliver high-quality, mission-ready solutions for both commercial and defense applications.

"Atitech represents the best of European aerospace capability: technical precision, responsiveness, and global standards," said Giuseppe Giordo, President and CEO of Radia's Italian Operations. "Their experience maintaining and modernizing complex aircraft fleets aligns perfectly with our goal to ensure WindRunner's availability for commercial, defense, and humanitarian missions worldwide."

"We are honored to support Radia's groundbreaking WindRunner program," said Gianni Lettieri, Chairman and CEO of Atitech. "This collaboration brings together two companies united by innovation and engineering excellence, and positions Atitech to help develop and sustain a new class of outsized air transport essential for global energy transition and mobility completely built, certified, and delivered to customers in South of Italy where we are."

About Radia

Radia is an aerospace company developing WindRunner, the world's largest aircraft by volume. Purpose-built to deliver outsized cargo to remote or infrastructure-limited locations, WindRunner unlocks new capabilities for defense, energy, space, and humanitarian sectors. The company has headquarters in Boulder, Colorado (USA), Rome, Italy, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with operations spanning the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.radia.com

About Atitech

Atitech S.p.A. is the largest independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider in the EMEA region, delivering comprehensive aircraft maintenance services and advanced technical solutions for customers worldwide. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, Atitech supports commercial and governmental operators with base maintenance in Naples with 5 Hangars, in Rome with 5 Hangars, in Olbia with 2 Hangars for a total of more than 25 narrow body, 6 wide body and 8 business jet lines line maintenance with 20 line station in Italy and 10 worldwide, engineering, and component support for a broad range of aircraft platforms. Learn more at atitech.it.

