Radia and Blue Water Shipping Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support Oversized and Complex Global Logistics

Companies to jointly market integrated logistics solutions combining WindRunner™ airlift capabilities with global multimodal project cargo expertise

BOULDER, Colo. and ESBJERG, Denmark, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia, the developer of WindRunner™, the world's largest cargo aircraft, and Blue Water Shipping (BWS), a leading global provider of project logistics and freight forwarding solutions, today announced a strategic joint marketing collaboration focused on supporting oversized and complex cargo transportation across key global industries.

Under the collaboration, Radia and Blue Water Shipping intend to work together as preferred partners to jointly market integrated logistics solutions that combine WindRunner's unprecedented air cargo volume with Blue Water Shipping's extensive multimodal logistics, customs, port, and project cargo expertise.

The companies expect to focus initial collaboration efforts across several strategic sectors, including energy and project cargo, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, aerospace logistics, and military and defense related transportation.

WindRunner is a new class of airlift and is being developed to solve a growing global logistics challenge: existing transportation networks often cannot efficiently move the world's largest and most complex cargo. Designed to operate from semi-prepared and infrastructure-constrained environments, WindRunner will enable direct delivery of oversized cargo closer to final destinations while reducing disassembly requirements, transportation complexity, and overall project timelines.

Blue Water Shipping brings decades of experience managing highly specialized logistics operations around the world, including transportation of oversized industrial equipment, wind energy components, aerospace assets, humanitarian cargo, and defense-related shipments.

"Many of the industries we support are constrained not only by infrastructure, but by the inability to efficiently move oversized cargo where and when it is needed," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia. "By combining WindRunner's transformational airlift capabilities with Blue Water Shipping's global logistics expertise, we believe we can help create more flexible and resilient transportation solutions for customers operating in some of the world's most challenging environments."

"Blue Water Shipping has extensive experience delivering complex logistics solutions across industries that depend on precision, reliability, and flexibility," said Rasmus Svane, Head of Global Product Development Wind, Blue Water Shipping. "Our collaboration with Radia represents an exciting opportunity to explore new logistics models for oversized cargo and help customers rethink what is possible when combining multimodal transportation solutions."

As part of the collaboration, the companies expect to jointly participate together at selected industry events, conduct joint marketing and communications activities, and explore coordinated business development opportunities across targeted global sectors.

About Radia

Radia is a dual use aerospace company developing WindRunner™, the world's largest cargo aircraft. WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across defense, energy, commercial, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

About Blue Water Shipping

Blue Water Shipping is a global provider of transport and logistics solutions specializing in project cargo, freight forwarding, port services, logistics, and supply chain management. Headquartered in Esbjerg, Denmark, the company supports customers across energy, industry, humanitarian, aerospace, and defense sectors through a global network of offices and logistics operations.

Media Contacts

Radia

Kathy Van Buskirk

[email protected]

+1 720 771 7651

Blue Water Shipping

Jan Hjortlund Hansen

[email protected]

+4579134144

SOURCE Radia