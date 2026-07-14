Radia Returns to Farnborough with Expanded Team, Global Industrial Ecosystem, and Continued Momentum Behind WindRunner™

Two years after introducing WindRunner to the international aerospace community, Radia returns to Farnborough having advanced the world's largest aircraft from vision to an increasingly mature industrial program.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia will return to the Farnborough International Airshow with significant momentum across the WindRunner™ program, showcasing major progress since the company last attended the event in 2024.

Over the past two years, Radia has continued to mature the WindRunner program, making significant progress across engineering, industrial development, strategic partnerships, and engagement with government, customers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

WindRunner is being developed as a transformational logistics platform capable of moving oversized cargo directly to destinations inaccessible to conventional transportation systems. The aircraft's unprecedented combination of cargo volume, operational flexibility, and ability to operate from compacted dirt runways creates new possibilities across defense, energy, aerospace, humanitarian, and commercial missions.

"Two years ago, we came to Farnborough to introduce a bold idea," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia. "Today, that vision has evolved into a growing aerospace program supported by world-class suppliers, strategic government partnerships, and increasing interest from customers around the world."

Advancing the World's Largest Aircraft

Since Farnborough 2024, Radia has progressed the WindRunner program, achieving significant milestones, including:

Expansion of its global supplier ecosystem through collaborations with 21 leading aerospace companies supporting aircraft systems, aerostructures, integration, manufacturing, and digital development. These include new partnerships with Latecoere and Stirling Dynamics.

Growth of its leadership and advisory team with senior aerospace, defense, logistics, and government leaders, including General Mike Minihan, General Chris Badia, Lieutenant General Rick Moore, Major General Thad Bibb, and Heidi Grant.

Advancement of defense-focused applications for WindRunner, including introduction of the C-242 concept, expanding the platform's potential role in military and government logistics missions.

Expansion of Radia's international presence, including the establishment of dual headquarters in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, supporting the company's worldwide operations and partnerships.

Continued engagement with government organizations and defense stakeholders, including execution of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Growth of the company's industrial ecosystem through new supplier, technology, and strategic partnerships supporting WindRunner's advancement into the next development phase.

Together, these advancements reflect Radia's continued evolution from a breakthrough aircraft concept into a global aerospace program.

A Platform for Defense, Energy, Aerospace, and Commercial Missions

While WindRunner was initially developed to address transportation challenges associated with the energy sector, the platform's unique capabilities continue to attract interest across a range of applications.

For defense customers, WindRunner offers the potential to move large equipment, vehicles, aircraft components, satellites, launch systems, and other oversized cargo directly to locations closer to operational requirements, reducing reliance on complex logistics chains and specialized infrastructure.

For energy customers, WindRunner can enable direct delivery of next-generation wind turbine components and other large-scale energy infrastructure to locations that are difficult or costly to reach through traditional transportation methods.

The platform also creates new opportunities for aerospace, space, industrial, and humanitarian missions requiring rapid movement of large or unconventional payloads.

As governments and industries increasingly seek greater resilience, flexibility, and speed within their logistics networks, Radia believes demand for transformational transportation solutions will continue to grow.

Building the WindRunner Ecosystem

A central focus for Radia at Farnborough will be highlighting the broad ecosystem of partners helping bring WindRunner to reality.

The company has also expanded its footprint in Europe, reinforcing its commitment to building an international program supported by an expansive network of suppliers, customers, and stakeholders.

"WindRunner is far more than an aircraft," said Lundstrom. "It is a platform designed to unlock new possibilities across multiple industries and mission sets. Building that capability requires an exceptional ecosystem of partners, suppliers, advisors, and customers. We are proud of the progress made over the last two years and excited about what lies ahead."

At Farnborough

Radia will meet with customers, suppliers, government leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders throughout the Farnborough International Airshow at Booth 41335.

Company representatives will be available to discuss WindRunner's development progress, partner network, and long-term vision for transforming oversized cargo transportation.

About Radia

Radia is a dual use aerospace company developing WindRunner™, the world's largest cargo aircraft. WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across defense, energy, commercial, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

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SOURCE Radia