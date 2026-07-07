Radia Expands WindRunner ™ Industrial Ecosystem with Latecoere and Stirling Dynamics

New supplier agreements strengthen aircraft development and systems integration capabilities for the world's largest cargo aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia today announced new supplier agreements with Latecoere and Stirling Dynamics to support key aspects of the WindRunner™ aircraft program. Together, these organizations provide critical capabilities spanning aircraft systems integration, flight controls, and electrical architecture as WindRunner advances into the next phase of development.

Announced prior to Farnborough International Airshow, these partnerships mark another milestone in the development of WindRunner, the world's largest cargo aircraft. The organizations bring specialized expertise across critical technical disciplines and support Radia's strategy of building a connected industrial ecosystem capable of developing, certifying, manufacturing, and operating the aircraft.

Latecoere (Electrical Wiring Interconnection System)

Radia and Latecoere have entered into an agreement supporting the development of the Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) for WindRunner. Latecoere brings extensive experience in aircraft electrical systems, aerostructures, and industrialization across commercial and defense aerospace programs.

The collaboration will support development of the aircraft's electrical architecture and help establish a robust, scalable systems foundation capable of supporting WindRunner's unprecedented size and operational requirements.

"WindRunner represents one of the most ambitious aerospace development programs underway today," said Sam Marnick, President Americas of Latecoere. "We are pleased to collaborate with Radia and contribute our expertise in aircraft electrical systems integration to support the development of this groundbreaking aircraft. The scale and complexity of WindRunner create exciting opportunities for innovation and collaboration across the aerospace industry."

Stirling Dynamics (Flight Controls Integration)

Radia and Stirling Dynamics have entered into an agreement supporting flight controls integration activities for WindRunner. Stirling Dynamics will contribute its expertise in flight control systems, simulation, and aircraft engineering to support the development of safe, efficient, and reliable aircraft operations.

The collaboration represents another important step as Radia continues maturing key aircraft systems and advancing the program toward execution.

"We are excited to collaborate with Radia to support the development of a truly transformational aircraft platform" said Bandula Pathinayake, Vice President of Stirling Dynamics. "WindRunner will redefine what is possible in air cargo transportation, and we look forward to applying our expertise in flight controls, systems engineering, and simulation as the programme moves through the integration phase."

"Building WindRunner requires more than designing a revolutionary aircraft. It requires assembling a world-class industrial ecosystem capable of delivering at an unprecedented scale," said Mark Lundstrom, Founder and CEO of Radia. "Latecoere and Stirling Dynamics bring specialized expertise that strengthens a critical part of the program. These organizations are helping establish an industrial foundation that will enable WindRunner to transform how oversized cargo moves across defense, energy, aerospace, commercial, and humanitarian applications."

Building WindRunner's Industrial Ecosystem

Together, these partnerships strengthen the technical and industrial foundation supporting WindRunner's development as the program advances toward execution.

Latecoere and Stirling Dynamics join a growing global ecosystem of now more than 20 supplier and technology partners selected to support the WindRunner program. Previously announced collaborators include AFuzion, Aciturri, Aernnova, Akaer, Astronautics Corporation of America, Atitech, Element Materials Technology, Ingenium Technologies, Leonardo, and MAGROUP Magnaghi Aerospace, among others.

Collectively, these organizations represent world-class expertise across aircraft structures, propulsion, avionics, flight controls, electrical systems, certification, testing, manufacturing, maintenance, and systems integration. The expanding industrial ecosystem reflects growing industry confidence in WindRunner and establishes the capabilities required to develop, certify, manufacture, and ultimately operate the world's largest cargo aircraft.

As the program progresses, Radia continues to selectively add partners whose capabilities accelerate development while strengthening the long-term industrial foundation required to support WindRunner's defense, energy, aerospace, commercial, and humanitarian missions worldwide.

At Farnborough

Radia is meeting with partners, suppliers, customers, investors, and government stakeholders throughout the Farnborough International Airshow at Booth 41335, Hall 4.

Company representatives are available to discuss WindRunner's development progress, industrial ecosystem, defense and commercial applications, and long-term vision for transforming oversized cargo transportation.

About Radia

Radia is a dual use aerospace company developing WindRunner™, the world's largest cargo aircraft. WindRunner is designed to enable direct transport of oversized cargo across defense, energy, commercial, aerospace, and humanitarian missions without reliance on specialized infrastructure. Radia is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and Rome, Italy, with a growing global partner and supplier network.

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SOURCE Radia