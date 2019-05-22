Radial and Ingenico Partner to Support Retailers in Offering a Better Payment Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico ePayments, the ecommerce division of Ingenico Group, announced it has been selected as the payment partner for Radial, a bpost group company. Radial provides services to some of the world's most popular retail brands and will leverage Ingenico's technology to help retailers maximize online and mobile sales while eliminating fraud risk.

Ingenico's payment services provide Radial an added layer of fraud protection to offer retailers on top of its existing use of machine learning and big data to guarantee zero fraud liability. The combined solution ensures retailers are able to maximize sales without exposing themselves or consumers to fraud risk.

In today's retail ecosystem, with an ever-evolving set of online and mobile channels shoppers use to make purchases, retailers are under pressure to turn their customer experience into a competitive differentiator. Radial, as a leader in omnichannel commerce, uses a pre-integrated, modular stack of technologies and technology-driven operational services to arm retailers with the tools they need to give shoppers an enhanced user experience.

By partnering with Ingenico, Radial expands into new markets and offers new and existing retail customers smooth online and mobile payment solutions with enhanced fraud protection.

"In today's climate, it's critical for retailers to be able to ensure secure transactions so their customers never have to worry about becoming a victim of fraud," said KC Fox, Senior Vice President, Technology Services at Radial. "Through our Fraud Zero service, we're able to provide retailers with diligent fraud detection and protection so that security is never an issue. With Ingenico, we can ensure payment processing is quick and seamless by leveraging their expertise to give shoppers the ability to pay in the currency and payment method of their choice."

Ingenico's experience in retail and extensive knowledge in omnichannel solutions will bring payment solutions to Radial's customers so they can focus on their brands and better serve their shoppers. As Radial evaluates new markets, Ingenico will support Radial with international acquiring and alternative forms of payment (AFOP). In addition, Ingenico will leverage its established global presence to allow Radial to expand into new markets with greater effectiveness and ease.

"Retailers doing business online need ecommerce partners that can help them expand and evolve to reach new markets without exposing retailers and consumers to new risks," said Andrew Monroe, General Manager, North America at Ingenico ePayments. "Ingenico's global expertise will help Radial evaluate new market opportunities around the world. Radial has customers thriving across North America, Europe, and Asia – we're looking forward to helping these retailers become more profitable and secure."

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise. www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies, intelligent payments and fraud protection, efficient fulfillment, supply chain services, and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

