Radial Announces Laura Ritchey as Chief Operating Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced the appointment of Laura Ritchey as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Ilias Simpson, Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, Ritchey will draw on executive, retail experience to reinforce Radial's commitment to client success.

Ritchey comes to the role with more than 20 years of experience, including 13 years in supply chain management, delivering revenue growth and profitability through operational excellence. Prior to joining Radial, Ritchey held leadership positions at L Brands, FullBeauty, and Centric Brands. Her experience spans various retailers, bringing a specialized insight to operational challenges. Ritchey will be instrumental in the continued strategic partnerships Radial aims to provide their brands and retailers. Additionally, in her role as COO, Ritchey will oversee Radial's core lines of business comprised of fulfillment services, customer care, omnichannel technology and transportation. She will be critical to driving enhanced collaboration, process and innovation for continuity across all Radial service lines, strengthening our mission to create more value for our clients through the power of our people.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura Ritchey to the Executive Leadership Team," said Ilias Simpson, CEO, Radial. "Laura is a strategic, high-energy, hands-on leader with an enthusiasm for management. We are excited for her to join our team, her client centric approach to challenging and dynamic business conditions and experience in retail allows her to truly step into the shoes of our clients and understand how we can shift strategies and implement change as well as strengthen our partnerships further."

The decision by Radial speaks to the company's commitment to deliver on client success. The organization specifically sought out a leader who could understand the specialized insights of the retail industry and further develop existing client operations.

"Radial has always been committed in their mission to client centricity," said Laura Ritchey, COO Radial. "This is a new era in the retail industry. We are squarely up against navigating the new normal where ecommerce is absolutely essential and consumer expectations around the experience of omni-commerce have changed drastically. I am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time, as we aim to build our partnerships and help brands and retailers continue to meet evolving consumer needs."

Ritchey holds an MBA degree, Juris Doctor, and Bachelor of Arts from the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio and is a member of the Ohio Bar and Certified Public Accountant.

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp .

