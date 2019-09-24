Radial Announces Plans to Hire 21,000 Seasonal Workers Across North America To Help Retailers Scale for the Holiday Rush

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, today announced its plans to bring on more than 21,000 workers across North America in support of retailers' fulfillment and customer care needs leading into the 2019 peak holiday season. Seasonal workers will have the opportunity to support top brands, including Cole Haan, New York & Company, rag & bone, Ashley Stewart, Beachbody, Hunter Boots, WWE and Afloral as they deliver holiday cheer to doorsteps around the world.

Consumers worldwide purchased $2.86 trillion on the web in 2018, up $430 billion over the previous year, according to retail analytics company Digital Commerce 360. This boom in ecommerce spending has created a hotbed of job opportunity in the fulfillment and customer care sectors in recent years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are now well over one million warehouse workers in the U.S., an increase of 87 percent since 2009, and nearly three million customer care representatives, which is projected to grow five percent by 2026. As a leading provider of fulfillment and customer care services, Radial differentiates itself through its commitment to a positive work environment for its employees and seasonal workers. Seasonal workers enjoy the benefits of competitive hourly wages, opportunities for overtime and on-the-job training in a clean and safe work environment where treating workers with respect is Radial's number one priority.

"At Radial, we understand that scalability and talent is critical to the success of our customers' ecommerce growth," said Tim Hinckley, Chief Commercial Officer at Radial. "Our culture provides the passion, the expertise and the human touch that consumers have come to expect from their ecommerce experience with leading brands. Radial customers trust Radial to scale their fulfillment, call center and fraud operations seamlessly during the busy holiday season, as an extension of their team and a steward for their brands. For more than a decade, Radial has risen to this challenge, and it is integral to our shared success with our clients and the end consumer."

It has never been more important for brands and retailers to deliver seamless, intelligent commerce experiences across any device or channel – digital or physical – that their consumers prefer. With over 25 years' experience across a range of retail sectors, Radial makes this possible, both profitably and quickly. Radial has more than 20 multi-tenant fulfillment centers and several customer care centers across North America, Europe and Central America. In the U.S., Radial's distributed network of fulfillment centers allow brands to deliver their products to 87 percent of the U.S. population within two days. In 2018, Radial shipped 48 million units – processing nearly 4,000 orders per minute – during the holiday rush.

To learn more about seasonal job opportunities with Radial, please visit Radial's career page here.

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

