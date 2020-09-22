Radial Announces Plans to Hire 25,000 Seasonal Workers Throughout North America to Support Unprecedented Holiday Season Ecommerce Demand

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial , a bpost group company, the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, today announced its plan to bring on more than 25,000 seasonal workers across North America to help support retailers' heightened fulfillment and customer care needs during the 2020 holiday season. Seasonal hires will leverage cutting-edge automation and technology to process online orders in fulfillment centers and address the key customer issues that drive sales and satisfaction working as agents with Radial's customer care centers. With 66% of shoppers planning to increase their online purchases during the 2020 holiday season, Radial is prepared to help retailers deliver during this crucial time of year while keeping employee safety at the forefront.

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial has been proactive in identifying and implementing new technologies and processes to maintain the health and safety of every employee," said Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President. "We are deeply committed to evolving our work environment to keep our strong community values and people-first workplace intact, while ensuring every employee feels comfortable, safe and valued at their job."

In both fulfillment and customer care services, Radial has implemented processes to maintain the health and safety of every worker, these include:

Implementing automated temperature thermal screenings for all employees and visitors prior to entering every facility

Adjustments to working layouts and technology enhancements to enable and enforce social distancing

Heightened hygiene and sanitation procedures across every site

Unique, creative, and flexible ways to reduce risk throughout the new hire and daily training process

Additionally, to address the specific workplace environments, Radial has developed new ways to reduce risk throughout the training process while on the job in both fulfillment and customer care centers.

Fulfillment - Ensuring Safety in the Workplace

In fulfillment centers, Radial has invested deeply in the latest technology enhancements that enable and enforce social distancing, such as:

Instant-Trace Badges that alert the wearer if someone else is within six feet

Thermal imaging kiosks, with cameras, present at certain sites that screen for temperatures and provide reminders to wear a mask

Visual Camera projection systems at certain sites to onboard new hires with mobile training stations through a projection system that optimizes training layouts and processes to ensure safety

Wearable mics and speakers so workers can easily hear their managers across the warehouse while remaining socially distant

Additionally, throughout the pandemic, Radial ramped up the use of robotics in the fulfillment center with the use of Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) to assist associates on picking, packing and shipping orders while complying with socially distanced headcount capacities and physically reducing teammate interaction. Radial views robotics as a value add in assisting associates. The company has found that associates are twice as productive with robotics' assistance, as they are able to work more efficiently and safely from an ergonomics perspective.

Customer Care - Increased Opportunities for Remote and Virtual Workers

From a customer care perspective, Radial has implemented changes to the interview and training process for agents and is offering more flexibility than ever before. Examples include:

Increased virtual training formats to reduce the need and number of seasonal associates in previously onsite-only training classes

The number of remote positions has increased for workers in Melbourne, FL , Brunswick, GA , Pueblo, CO , and surrounding areas. Associates that have the necessary skill sets and meet technology requirements set by Radial, will benefit from the flexibility of a work-at-home model

, , , and surrounding areas. Associates that have the necessary skill sets and meet technology requirements set by Radial, will benefit from the flexibility of a work-at-home model Virtual only positions have also increased. From interviews to training and onboarding to daily work, Radial is expanding the number of virtual positions more than ever before and accepting applications from qualified individuals

Sourcing candidates in more locations throughout Florida , Georgia , Colorado , Texas , Tennessee , North Carolina and Wisconsin to enable more talented people to enjoy a potential career with Radial

Radial is looking to have 50-70% of its Customer Care workforce work remotely/virtually this holiday season, which is over 2,500 associates nationwide.

Seasonal workers will have the opportunity to jumpstart a career in retail while working for top brands and retailers, such as Hibbett Sports, Payless, Cole Haan, Hunter Boots, The Children's Place, French Toast, Ashley Stewart, Christopher & Banks and more. Radial plans to offer significant opportunities to convert to full-time positions this year and is actively accepting seasonal candidates from all backgrounds. For local residents who worked in industries impacted by the pandemic such as retail storefronts, restaurants, hospitality, or airlines, there is great opportunity to switch career paths and leverage transferable skills within the fulfillment and customer care center setting.

"Working as a seasonal associate at Radial comes with numerous benefits including learning new skills, competitive hourly wages, a variety of flexible work schedules and overtime and holiday pay," added Wohl. "But even more important during these challenging times, when you come to Radial, you are part of a culture and team that cares for its own like family. We are united by a common purpose to keep one another safe and maintain exceptional business operations in partnership with our clients in the communities where we all live and work."

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings, visit Radial's career page .

