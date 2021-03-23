Radial Emerged as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Omnichannel Order Management Systems by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radial, a bpost company, as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Omnichannel Order Management Systems market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Omnichannel OMS market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Considering the impact of Covid-19, Quadrant research has revised the growth estimate and market forecast for the global Omnichannel OMS solution market. The global omnichannel order management systems market which has posted a negative growth of (-2.3%) in 2020 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020-2025. Global omnichannel OMS vendors continue to gain significant market traction with direct inquiries from large retailers and their partner networks. The Omnichannel OMS market is expected to grow from an estimated market size of $814.5 million In 2020 to reach over $1.45 billion by 2025. The omnichannel OMS key value proposition of integrating enterprise-wide inventory and customer orders from multiple channels to provide unified visibility at a single location, workflow capability to perform order orchestration, intelligent order routing to ensure orders are fulfilled from the optimal location, and optimizing sourcing and omnichannel fulfillment scenarios are driving the market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments.

Omnichannel Order Management Systems vendors are focusing on improving their technology value proposition by enhancing inventory visibility and segmentation, in-store technology, and leveraging advanced automation, AI and ML technologies to improve the accuracy, speed, scalability of order orchestration, intelligent routing, and optimization processes. Several leading vendors are also enhancing their technology value proposition to offer a unified and integrated commerce platform and solutions. Vendors continued efforts in improving the awareness, and overall value proposition in terms of enhancing DOM functionalities to support omnichannel transactions are driving the adoption amongst mid-sized and large enterprise organizations beyond the retail sector.

Radial offers an integrated commerce and omnichannel solution to support retailers with comprehensive post-click commerce solutions, including payment processing, fraud protection and services, fulfillment services, customer care services, dropship, and marketplace solutions. Radial's OMS platform is strong in providing a robust configurable order orchestration and comprehensive information on inventory visibility & availability; these capabilities offer a strong ownership experience to its clients. Additionally, Radial is recognized for its robust store fulfillment solution in an omnichannel environment supporting optimized fulfillment from retail stores, including ship-from-store, ship-to-store, buy online pick up in-store (BOPIS), buy online pick up curbside, buy online return in-store (BORIS), and store associate delivery.

"Radial Order Management (ROM) with its robust functional capabilities and strong overall customer value proposition has received strong overall ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. With strong overall ratings, Radial is positioned amongst the top three leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix analysis of the omnichannel order management systems" says Akshaysingh Chandel, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Radial offers several integrated modules and out-of-the-box functionalities to seamlessly execute omnichannel order management across sales channels. Radial order management key differentiators include inventory and customer exception management, speed to market for an enterprise solution, company's unified solution, business intelligence, and robust customer experience" adds Akshaysingh.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial for our clients to be able to pivot quickly based on external factors and adjust to new shopper preferences," stated Prashant Bhatia, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Commerce Solutions at Radial. "Retailers need to be available through every channel as the events of the last year have accelerated digital transformation within the retail industry. Speed, accessibility and convenience are essential to meet consumers where they want, whether that is buy online pick up curbside, store associate delivery, or buy online return in store. Omnichannel Order Management Systems have become a necessity to retailers; driving efficiency and optimization up and down the supply chain".

