Radial Expands to Seven Clinics with New Locations in Brooklyn and Spartanburg, SC

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial today announced the opening of new clinics in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood and Spartanburg, SC — its 6th and 7th locations nationwide — bringing advanced, physician-led brain medicine to two new communities. A ribbon cutting will be held today in Williamsburg, with Spartanburg's ceremony scheduled for May 19.

Radial Williamsburg is the company's second New York location, joining its Midtown Manhattan clinic. Radial Spartanburg opens in North Grove Medical Park, becoming the company's third South Carolina clinic alongside thriving locations in Myrtle Beach and Conway.

More than 20 million Americans live with Major Depressive Disorder, and most won't get better after their first antidepressant. Yet the health system still relies on the same narrow playbook of daily meds and talk therapy.

Radial doctors are leading a new field called brain medicine, an approach that moves beyond trial-and-error care by using advanced, evidence-based tools to restore healthy brain function and measure real recovery. Instead of managing symptoms indefinitely, brain medicine targets remission, helping people who haven't found relief get their lives back.

Radial clinics deliver research-backed treatments, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), PRISM Neurofeedback for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Spravato for Depression, and more. These FDA-cleared options for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions work rapidly and are often covered by insurance.

"This is about meeting patients where they are," said John Capecelatro, CEO and Co-founder of Radial. "New rapid-acting treatments work in days or weeks instead of years. The healthcare system hasn't caught up, and Radial is here to change that."

"Every community deserves the best healthcare, especially in depression, where it is easy to lose hope," says Owen Scott Muir, M.D., DFAACAP, FCTMSS, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Radial. "Opening more locations in new communities means more patients have access to the kind of care I'd want for my own family, too."

The two new clinics are part of Radial's broader national expansion, backed by $50 million in Series-A funding led by General Catalyst. The company provides clinical services powered by a proprietary platform designed to support clinical decision-making, insurance reimbursement, and outcomes tracking.

Radial accepts insurance, including Medicare, Tricare, VA-CCN, Aetna, Cigna, United, and many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Radial now operates clinics in Williamsburg, NY; Midtown Manhattan, NY; St. Louis, MO; Myrtle Beach, SC; Conway, SC; Spartanburg, SC; and Chattanooga, TN.

About Radial

For people with depression, OCD, PTSD, and more who haven't found relief through medications or talk therapy, Radial offers a better path. By building clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and support systems around breakthrough treatments like TMS, Spravato®, and other interventional therapies, Radial is making transformative brain medicine accessible. Learn more at meetradial.com.

SOURCE Radial Health, Inc.