Radial Launches with $50 Million to Expand Access to Advanced Brain Medicine

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial today announced the company has raised $50 million in venture funding to create access to the world's most advanced mental health treatments. The company is backed by General Catalyst, who led the Series A, and additional investors Solari Capital, JSL Health Capital, Founder Collective, BoxGroup, Scrub Capital, and Diede van Lamoen.

New brain medicines – treatments like neuromodulation (e.g. accelerated transcranial magnetic stimulation, (TMS)) and rapid-acting medications (e.g. Spravato) that directly heal the brain – are achieving far better outcomes for patients with mental health conditions. These treatments work in days to weeks, with some studies showing remission rates as high as 78%. However, the current healthcare system is designed to deliver long-term medication-based management, not the more episodic interventional brain medicine supported by modern evidence. Further, the system does not measure outcomes, which limits payors ability to pay for the best care possible, and clinicians lack the best clinical decision support and operational tools to enable these new forms of care at scale.

Radial is addressing this problem for patients, providers, and payers by developing clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and decision support that's designed around modern brain medicine. The company is building a national network of clinics that accept most major forms of insurance, including Medicare, Tricare, VA-CCN, Aetna, Cigna, United, and many Blues plans. For patients, this means the most effective combination of therapies are available to everyone who needs them. For clinicians, this means focusing on providing that care. And, for payors, this means better outcomes and less ultimate cost for even the most complex patients.

John Capecelatro, CEO and co-founder of Radial, commented, "People who are struggling with mental health can't wait years to see if something might help through trial and error. New rapid-acting treatments work in days or weeks instead of years. We're seeing remission rates for depression of 50-60% and as high as 78% in some studies our team has co-authored. The healthcare system hasn't caught up. Radial is here to change that. When we have tools for the right clinical workflows and insurance pathways, people can access therapies that help them get better far sooner. It's a dramatic difference for individuals, for families, and for the health system that ends up carrying the cost when care drags on without results."

Reva Nohria, Partner at General Catalyst, said, "Psychiatry is undergoing a transformation, but most of that progress hasn't reached patients. The science is there, yet the infrastructure to deliver modern, brain-based treatments at scale is still missing. Radial understands both the clinical evidence and the operational complexity required to close that gap. We believe this work can meaningfully expand access to effective mental health care."

Owen Muir, Chief Medical Officer at Radial, added, "In research, we've proven that these powerful treatments work. They change lives. The hard part has always been bringing them into everyday clinical practice. Radial was built to close that gap. We're taking what we know from years of clinical research and turning it into care that any patient can access. Radial is focused on the care patients have long deserved."

Radial currently operates with seven clinics in six states, supported by its proprietary software platform. This fundraising will support the company's plans to expand nationally in 2026, growing both its clinic network and technology partnerships.

Radial is expanding access to the world's most advanced mental health treatments by Radial is developing clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and AI-guided decision support designed around novel psychiatry treatments like neuromodulation (e.g. TMS), medication (e.g. Spravato), and other interventional therapies. Their goal is to make transformative brain medicine accessible to all. Learn more at www.meetradial.com.

