Radial Opens New Fulfillment Center in Easton, Pennsylvania to Meet Increasing eCommerce Demand

EASTON, Pa., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial announced today the opening of its newest fulfillment center in Easton, Pennsylvania. At 475,800 square feet, this center marks Radial's first on-the-ground fulfillment presence in the state of Pennsylvania. Driven by increased client demand, the opening of this facility acknowledges the company's growth trajectory and recent momentum in helping major brands and retailers meet their eCommerce and omnichannel goals. The new fulfillment center will drive increased job opportunity for the residents of Easton and surrounding areas.

To serve the new site location, Radial is initially looking to hire over 20 management level and critical hourly positions. From there, Radial plans to bring on 70 hourly workers in August and an additional 700 hourly workers from September to November to meet customer demand in the holiday retail season. The Easton center will enable residents to build robust careers in the thriving world of omnichannel eCommerce fulfillment. New hourly workers will have the opportunity to grow alongside the company, as Radial has an established history of promoting internally, and converting temporary workers to full-time employees. Radial employees enjoy the benefits of competitive wages, a fun team environment, a variety of work schedules, overtime and holiday pay, employee discounts, and more. The Radial site will provide significant and consistent job opportunities in the area, as the Easton facility will serve established clientele.

Radial understands the importance of providing a positive work experience for all hires. At the fulfillment centers, new workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers. In these roles, workers will have the responsibilities of receiving inventory and customer order picking and packing.

"Radial's first on-the-ground fulfillment presence in Pennsylvania marks an exciting time for the company as we grow with the people of Easton and surrounding areas," said Sabrina Wnorowski, senior director, total rewards and talent acquisition, at Radial. "If you're looking for a great opportunity, and you thrive in an energized and rewarding workplace culture, we'd love to welcome you to Radial's growing community."

To celebrate and prepare for the upcoming opening of this center, Radial is hosting a hiring event along with some of its staffing partners, to interview potential candidates and discuss career opportunities. This event is applicable to both management roles and key hourly positions. It will take place on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 from 9am – 3pm on site at Radial's Easton fulfillment center (4200 East Braden Boulevard, Easton, PA 18040). Interested candidates should apply online ahead of time by visiting www.Radial.com/careers.

Candidates who cannot attend the hiring event are still encouraged to apply online for consideration. To learn more about job openings in Easton, and to apply, visit www.Radial.com/careers.

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

